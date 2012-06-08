Callahan Puts Twist On O-Line Film Study

Jun 08, 2012 at 07:00 AM

IRVING, Texas --During the offseason, new offensive line coach Bill Callahan doesn't just teach his players by showing film of their practice and game performance.

Callahan, who has coached college and NFL offensive linemen for 25 years, also has cut-ups of his former players to show his new tackles, guards and centers.

For 21-year-old left tackle Tyron Smith, it can't hurt to see Jets perennial Pro Bowler D'Brickashaw Ferguson's footwork and technique under Callahan's direction from 2008-11.

"Guys that he coached up before and the guys who played against our (defensive) guys," Smith said. "Just seeing different kinds of techniques helps out a lot."

This is a critical offseason for the offensive line. Not only are they adjusting to a new coach, most of the projected starters are also playing new positions (Smith, Doug Free) or learning new teammates (Nate Livings, Mackenzy Bernadeau). No position relies more on communication than this one.

Even Free, the starting left tackle from 2010-11 who started half a season at right tackle in 2009, said he needs time to re-acclimate himself to the right side.

"It's a great time building our group," Free said. "We've got a new coach this year who's doing a great job. It's been a great opportunity to get everybody acquainted with each other and to figure out how to work together."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

