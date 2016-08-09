Camp Sights: Daily Hot Takes Include LBs in Goal Line & Witten vs. Jones

* (Editor's Note: At the end of each day here at training camp in Oxnard, the staff writers will each provide their own personal observation, ranging anywhere from a particular player who is standing out, a position that needs an upgrade, or even their own personal experiences regarding the daily rigors of camp.)*

Rob Phillips:Quarterbacks coach Wade Wilson said at-the-line communication is one area Dak Prescott and Jameill Showers are working on, and Prescott had four straight completions to the Cowboys' most prominent pass catchers in the two-minute drill: Cole Beasley, Terrance Williams, Dez Bryant and Jason Witten. The drive resulted in a field goal attempt, but the rookie did a nice job of moving the ball up the field in a hurry-up situation. "He's getting some really good work with those guys," Wilson said. "He's handling the mechanics of playing the quarterback position and throwing the ball each day with a lot more accuracy."

David Helman: One-on-one drills are inherently biased toward the offense. Without any outside help, and without knowledge of the play, it's a tall task for any defender to cover a receiver alone. That said, it was still pretty awesome to see Jason Witten put on a clinic against Byron Jones in the Compete Period of practice. Witten is a 14-year veteran at one of the game's most physical positions, and it's obvious he's lost a step or two. Meanwhile, Jones is one of the most athletic and intriguing talents on this entire roster. None of that helped the youngster when Witten hit him with a double-move, creating four yards of separation. Witten was so incredibly wide open, it wasn't even a hard throw for Dak Prescott to make. It was a nice reminder that all the athleticism in the world can't negate the value of 14 years of NFL experience.

Nick Eatman:Injuries and suspensions have created openings for the defensive ends on this team and David Irving has absolutely taken advantage. Irving will likely be the Week 1 starter at one of the defensive end spots, especially with Lawrence suspended. In Tuesday's practice, Irving again dominated the 1-on-1 drills, especially going up against rookie Ryan Mack. Irving is relatively new at the end position, having played mostly tackle last year. But he's made quite a transition and is looking more polished by the day.