CeeDee Lamb Among 5 Cowboys In COVID Protocol

The team is scheduled to return to practice Tuesday.

"We all understand the protocols and I addressed it in the locker room after the game," McCarthy said. "We have everybody going through the proper testing both yesterday and today, and we'll do so again tomorrow."

Quinn and Watkins entered COVID-19 protocol and left AT&T Stadium about 90 minutes before Saturday's kickoff. Defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Joe Whitt Jr. handled the defensive play calls against Houston. The defense played well, holding the Texans without a third-down conversion in 10 attempts.

"They're still in protocol and there are a number of steps that are part of the protocol," McCarthy said after the game. "So with that we'll continue to move forward. We're just being extremely cautious and we'll do so moving forward."

To date, the vaccination rate for the Cowboys' player roster is 93%, while 100% of the team's football staff is fully vaccinated, the club announced Saturday.