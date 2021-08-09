CeeDee-Not-Satisfied-With-Superb-Start-To-Camp

Lamb continued to produce in Saturday's joint practice with the Rams, though he didn't line up much against Rams star receiver Jalen Ramsey.

He's getting extra reps on the outside, in part because Amari Cooper (ankle) has started camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list. But offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said the plan is to move Lamb around the formation more in Year 2.

"Kind of learning concepts at this point because at any moment I could be at X and then we'll go hurry-up offense and now I'm at F or Z," Lamb said. "Just kind of learning and respecting the concepts and once I get the concepts down everything will fall into place."

Cooper says his goal is to be ready for the Sept. 9 season opener against the Super Bowl champion Bucs.

"He's a great player, a great competitor," Lamb said. "And he's done a great job of coaching us and helping us with what he can right now. Can't wait to see him."

Lamb still managed to set a franchise record for catches by a rookie (74), passing Hall of Famer Bob Hayes' previous mark, despite playing with four different starting quarterbacks in 2020 because of injuries to Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton. Now in Year 2, head coach Mike McCarthy sees a "jump" in Lamb's game.

"I would definitely classify him as a confident rookie (in 2020), but there was definitely times during the year when he hit some spots that he had to pull himself out of," McCarthy said. "I think that's very normal for any rookie to go through that, especially someone as high-profile as a first-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys. He definitely grew from that experience.