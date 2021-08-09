Training Camp | 2021

CeeDee Not Satisfied With Superb Start To Camp

Aug 09, 2021 at 04:30 PM
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys

OXNARD, Calif. – The west-coast portion of Cowboys training camp has been the CeeDee Lamb Show.

The second-year receiver seemingly has made at least one spectacular catch in all nine practices here in Oxnard, and he's settling into an expanded role within the offense after working mostly from the slot as a rookie.

"I feel like I've done a pretty good job. But I always feel like I haven't done enough or there's some money on the table, so therefore I'm always coming back to collect that," he said. "And by that, I mean I'm always looking to be better."

Lamb continued to produce in Saturday's joint practice with the Rams, though he didn't line up much against Rams star receiver Jalen Ramsey.

He's getting extra reps on the outside, in part because Amari Cooper (ankle) has started camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list. But offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said the plan is to move Lamb around the formation more in Year 2.

"Kind of learning concepts at this point because at any moment I could be at X and then we'll go hurry-up offense and now I'm at F or Z," Lamb said. "Just kind of learning and respecting the concepts and once I get the concepts down everything will fall into place."

Cooper says his goal is to be ready for the Sept. 9 season opener against the Super Bowl champion Bucs.

"He's a great player, a great competitor," Lamb said. "And he's done a great job of coaching us and helping us with what he can right now. Can't wait to see him."

Lamb still managed to set a franchise record for catches by a rookie (74), passing Hall of Famer Bob Hayes' previous mark, despite playing with four different starting quarterbacks in 2020 because of injuries to Dak Prescott and Andy Dalton. Now in Year 2, head coach Mike McCarthy sees a "jump" in Lamb's game.

"I would definitely classify him as a confident rookie (in 2020), but there was definitely times during the year when he hit some spots that he had to pull himself out of," McCarthy said. "I think that's very normal for any rookie to go through that, especially someone as high-profile as a first-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys. He definitely grew from that experience.

"If you've been at all the practices, you'd see the consistency. I don't think there has been a day where he hasn't made a big play. He's been very consistent this camp."

