Chapas Adding FB, Special Teams Depth

IRVING, Texas -- As fullback Tony Fiammetta continues to recover from an undisclosed illness, the Cowboys signed rookie Shaun Chapas from the practice squad in time for Wednesday's practice.

Chapas, a seventh-round draft pick, has spent the first 12 weeks of the regular season on the practice squad. Fiammetta has missed the last two games as the team has tried to determine the origin of his symptoms, which have included nausea when he works out.

Receiver Akwasi Owusu-Ansah, who has returned punts and kicks the last three games, was cut to make room for Chapas. The team replaced Chapas' practice squad spot with running back Chauncey Washington, who provides depth for injured third running back Phillip Tanner (hamstring).

"We feel like (Fiammetta) is making progress, so we'll continue to monitor his situation," head coach Jason Garrett said. "We just felt like it was good opportunity for us to bring another fullback-type player up and add another back to our roster and handle some of the special teams duties in a different way than we have the last couple of weeks."