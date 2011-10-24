Choice Hurt By Shoulder Injury, Fumble

IRVING, Texas --Tashard Choice is hurting for a couple of reasons right now.

Now only did he say he suffered a shoulder subluxation Sunday against the Rams (where the joint pops out and back into place on its own), Choice is furious with himself for losing a fumble on the same play as the injury: the third play of the second half, with the Cowboys driving and holding a 17-7 lead in an eventual 34-7 win.

Choice started at running back in place of the injured Felix Jones but finished with only two carries to DeMarco Murray's 25 and Phillip Tanner's six. It's his second fumble in as many games; he also lost the ball in the first quarter at New England, which led to a Patriots field goal.

"I (messed) up," Choice said. "Plain and simple. I can't put my team in that situation. I get so mad at myself because that's the only thing you can control as a running back, holding on to the football."

The Cowboys have had a crowded running back rotation for years, but the emergence of Murray and Tanner makes a big logjam once Jones gets healthy. Choice has always wanted more opportunities, but he has always tried to support the backs ahead of him.