Christian Parker goes in-depth on each member of Cowboys' defensive staff

DL coach Marcus Dixon: "I was with Marcus for two years in Denver. Obviously, he's a former player here, but Marcus is a guy that I've been in the trenches with. I've stood side by side with Marcus when I was the DB coach there as well. Phenomenal teacher, he has a great level of detail, he brings an energy and attitude to that d-line room, which is required, and he's doing a great job with that."

OLBs coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe: "He's a guy who his name has been floating around for a couple years as a guy who's highly respected, and all the Georgia guys I was with in my previous stop always spoke highly of him. From Nolan Smith to Nakobe Dean and all those guys. [He's] done a really good job adjusting to the game. Some of the things they did schematically with Kirby [Smart] down there is very similar to what we do. So he's been able to kind of make that leap pretty seamlessly."

ILBs coach Scott Symons: "Known him loosely for a couple years when he was the DC at Liberty and I was a GA at Texas A&M. Scott's obviously a local product, but his level of detail, and also he has experience as a play caller. He's called plays for I think about seven years between Liberty and SMU. He's getting a different scope, he can widen the scope but he can also tighten it down, and he's able to contribute in that manner with those guys. That's a room that we felt just getting more young development in there, and he's been very critical to that."

DBs/Defensive pass game coordinator Derrick Ansley: "A guy I've had a lot of respect for. When I was a young coach, when he was the DB coach at Alabama, I'm trying to figure out how he got there. What was his track record? Being around him and getting to know him the last couple years, we were in-division in the AFC West before when he was [the Chargers] and I was with Denver. He's done a great job just establishing the brand of football and planting the flag in that manner. He's done well."

Secondary coach Ryan Smith: "Known Smitty since college. He's always been somebody I've trusted at a very high level. We've always talked about working together, and I think that his exposure at the college game from Penn State to Elon to JMU to then going to Arizona, Virginia Tech, Northwestern, he's been around a lot of different schemes similar to what we do in the 3-4 structure. So getting him with the safeties, he's a high level communicator as well."

Pass rush specialist BT Jordan: "Has had a lot of exposure the past couple of years of working with high level rushers. Bringing his expertise to the table has been really good."

Assistant secondary coach Robert Muschamp: "He had experience with [Ansley] from Tennessee, he's been with the Chargers the past couple years. He worked in the front, he's worked in the secondary, he adds a lot of value to that room as well."

Assistant LBs coach J.J. Clark: "Was the one holdover from last year's staff. J.J.'s also been a previous coordinator when he was at UTEP. So J.J. as another guy in the middle of the defense, you want guys who are tied into the run and the pass, who can widen that scope for the players and teach them the game in that manner, and he's been very valuable."