Cowboys' Jaydon Blue understands his Year 2 assignment: 'I took the lessons to heart'

But, at the moment, Blue looks more decisive, focused and no longer a deer in the headlights when it comes to the playbook — everything on the field now slowing down for him as result of his studies.

"Yeah, absolutely man. The game has slowed down a lot to me," he said. "It's kind of coming easy to me now. I probably know the playbook like the back of my hand now. Once I know the playbook like that, I can play fast."

Fast is the optimal word here, seeing as that's exactly what Blue has been on the field. He's building upon what he put on film in his first and only NFL start, and unironically against the aforementioned Giants in last year's regular season finale.

His speed, quickness and elusiveness is on full display in Oxnard, but so is his patience, improved pass blocking and willingness to completely lock in to the task at-hand.

"There were some constructive criticisms that were going to come with [being a rookie], but that's all a part of it," Blue explained. "I took that as motivation, and I also looked at myself in the mirror and was like, 'I got to be better, if I want to be where I want to be."