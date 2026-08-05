Cowboys' Jaydon Blue understands his Year 2 assignment: 'I took the lessons to heart'

OXNARD, Calif. — Jaydon Blue is a man of his word. Earlier this offseason, the former Longhorn declared himself “ready” and “completely different” than he was this time last season, his admitted struggles with maturity leading to a tough first year under Brian Schottenheimer for the Dallas Cowboys.
This time around, Blue has dedicated himself to taking the criticism from the coaching staff and to learning the playbook, the latter being another reason he was ruled inactive on multiple occasions as a rookie. The combination of those two things has Blue standing out in a big way in 2026 training camp.
"I'm just [focused on] stacking these good days out here," said Blue, following the second Cowboys' padded practice in which he shined again. "I've just been more intentional. Like I said, this offseason, my main priority was making sure that I stayed in the playbook and was doing things that the coach was asking me to do."
Instead of shrinking from the pressure, Blue is taking it head-on.
"I took [those lessons] to heart," he said. "And like you said, I'm having a great camp so far. I didn't want to come in here and start slow like I did last year. I wanted to make sure I came in here, started fast, and proved myself."
The bigger tests await Blue in the preseason and, ultimately, when the rubber meets the road in Week 1 against the New York Giants, but he'll also get a chance to prove he's on the right track when the Cowboys hold joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints.
But, at the moment, Blue looks more decisive, focused and no longer a deer in the headlights when it comes to the playbook — everything on the field now slowing down for him as result of his studies.
"Yeah, absolutely man. The game has slowed down a lot to me," he said. "It's kind of coming easy to me now. I probably know the playbook like the back of my hand now. Once I know the playbook like that, I can play fast."
Fast is the optimal word here, seeing as that's exactly what Blue has been on the field. He's building upon what he put on film in his first and only NFL start, and unironically against the aforementioned Giants in last year's regular season finale.
His speed, quickness and elusiveness is on full display in Oxnard, but so is his patience, improved pass blocking and willingness to completely lock in to the task at-hand.
"There were some constructive criticisms that were going to come with [being a rookie], but that's all a part of it," Blue explained. "I took that as motivation, and I also looked at myself in the mirror and was like, 'I got to be better, if I want to be where I want to be."
Where Blue wants to be is a home-run hitter and gamebreaker for the Cowboys, and when it comes to that goal for 22-year-old former fifth-round pick, well, what a difference a year makes.