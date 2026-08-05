Cowboys' Klayton Adams has firm reaction to 'GOTI'

"I think it's amazing, because, to me, it's just a standard that they set for themselves," Adams said ahead of the team's third padded practice. "You know, it's something that's very easy for me that, if we're not having a great walkthrough, or we don't have a great practice, to pull that out and say, 'Guys, that's not what [GOTI] is.'"

Truth be told, it makes perfect sense as to why coaches like Adams would love the nickname because, as he stated, it becomes a tool to hold every single offensive player accountable.

Adams did explain that, to be clear, the acronym is not intended as a coronation that suddenly places Prescott and Co. in the rare air owned by offenses like Kurt Warner's incomparable era with the Rams.

"I don't think it's as much of a numbers thing — oh, you're gonna rank here, or you're gonna do this, or you're gonna do that, or you're gonna be the Greatest Show on Turf, or any other things. To me, it's just that we want to be the best."

And then Adams, in clarifying that point, immediately circled right back to the accountability piece he expects to see on every single rep, from every single player and from every single offensive coach.

All gas, no brakes … and no low fuel light, either.

"You better freaking act like every single second," he said. "And you better hold yourself to that standard. And we can't be going to a walkthrough with one foot out the door, because it's an off day the next day. The foot needs to be on the floor of the car the entire time. And, so, I love it."

The aforementioned firepower in Dallas is generating justifiable questions about the possibility of having three 1,000-yard receivers — CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens and Ryan Flournoy — along with a 1,000-yard running back in Javonte Williams, and that's without mentioning contributions from the tight end unit led by two-time Pro Bowler Jake Ferguson.

It's also an offense that, save for glaring red zone issues they're hoping to repair in 2026, led the NFL in several major categories, the larger reason for a postseason absence landing squarely in the lap of a franchise-worst defense.

Can the Cowboys' live up to the GOTI label they've glued to themselves going forward? That is to-be-determined, but creating that label has Schottenheimer and Adams smiling from ear to ear, because it's immediately become the standard in Dallas.