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Training Camp | 2026

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Tyler Guyton, DeMarvion Overshown headline Cowboys' injury list, updates

Aug 06, 2026 at 01:47 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Overshown-8-6

OXNARD, Calif. — As the Dallas Cowboys prepare to take the field for their third padded practice of 2026 training camp, they'll do so with several players nursing injury. The good news is some are making their way back after a short absence, but others require more time.

On Thursday, head coach Brian Schottenheimer provided updates on a list of players whose status has kept them out of practice either for portions at a time, or entire days.

These are the aforementioned players, and their status for Thursday's practice:

Returning:

  • Tyler Guyton (elbow)
  • DeMarvion Overshown (leg soreness)
  • Alijah Clark (ankle)

Rehab:

  • Jalen Thompson (hip)
  • Jonathan Bullard (hamstring)
  • Zion Childress (hamstring)
  • Devin Moore (groin)

Out:

  • Princeton Fant (knee)

Guyton nursed a sore elbow that is deemed minor, the same severity applies to Overshown's sore leg that held him out of Tuesday's practice, and both will return to practice ahead of the rest day on Friday.

Alijah Clark went down with an ankle injury on Tuesday and was helped off of the field, not to return, but MRI results are clear and he is not expected to miss time.

Thompson, Bullard, Childress and Moore will be sidelined for at least Thursday, however, each dealing with a soft tissue injury that should not cost them significant time. The Cowboys believe they'll all return soon, unlike Fant who, unfortunately, suffered a torn ACL and partially torn MCL in the first padded practice and will eventually be moved to injured reserve, set to miss significant time.

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