Tyler Guyton, DeMarvion Overshown headline Cowboys' injury list, updates

Returning:

Tyler Guyton (elbow)

DeMarvion Overshown (leg soreness)

Alijah Clark (ankle)

Rehab:

Jalen Thompson (hip)

Jonathan Bullard (hamstring)

Zion Childress (hamstring)

Devin Moore (groin)

Out:

Princeton Fant (knee)

Guyton nursed a sore elbow that is deemed minor, the same severity applies to Overshown's sore leg that held him out of Tuesday's practice, and both will return to practice ahead of the rest day on Friday.

Alijah Clark went down with an ankle injury on Tuesday and was helped off of the field, not to return, but MRI results are clear and he is not expected to miss time.