Coach: Back Still An Issue For Backup Kitna

"I think it's probably pretty similar to what it's been," head coach Jason Garrett said of Kitna, who has been inactive the last two games. "We believe in the rehab and the rest he is getting. We think that is going to help him.

"Hopefully, in the next couple of weeks he'll be able to test it and be back sooner rather than later."

Proof that there's legitimate concern about Kitna's status this season, last week the Cowboys unsuccessfully placed a claim for quarterback Kyle Orton (Chiefs).