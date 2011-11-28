Coach: Back Still An Issue For Backup Kitna

Nov 28, 2011 at 09:15 AM

IRVING, Texas --Jon Kitna's back problems kept him out of practice again Monday as the Cowboys continue to go forward, at least for now, with only two healthy quarterbacks.

"I think it's probably pretty similar to what it's been," head coach Jason Garrett said of Kitna, who has been inactive the last two games. "We believe in the rehab and the rest he is getting. We think that is going to help him.

"Hopefully, in the next couple of weeks he'll be able to test it and be back sooner rather than later."

Proof that there's legitimate concern about Kitna's status this season, last week the Cowboys unsuccessfully placed a claim for quarterback Kyle Orton (Chiefs).

Stephen McGee has been taking all the scout-team reps in Kitna's absence. Normally Kitna gets the reps on two of the team's three full practice days.

