Cooper, Lawrence Among 6 Starting Camp On PUP

Jul 22, 2021 at 12:30 PM
OXNARD, Calif. – Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence and a few more Cowboys players won't be taking part in Thursday's first training camp practice.

The Cowboys have placed six players on the Active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list: wide receiver Amari Cooper, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, kicker Greg Zuerlein, defensive tackle Trysten Hill, rookie defensive end Chauncey Golston and offensive tackle Mitch Hyatt.

Rookie wide receiver T.J. Vasher has been placed on the Active/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list.

Players on Active/PUP and Active/NFI still count toward the 90-man roster and can be activated any time during training camp and preseason. Head coach Mike McCarthy said he doesn't anticipate long-term absences for any of the above-mentioned players.

"This is the time of year to be smart," he said.

Cooper and Lawrence did not participate in offseason practices open to the media. Cooper had minor ankle surgery after the season, and Lawrence had a clean-up procedure on his back in the spring, McCarthy said.

Zuerlein is also on his way back from offseason back surgery. Hunter Niswander, who handled punting duties for eight games last year, will fill in at kicker in camp.

Hill tore his ACL last October against the Giants and has continued his rehab with the athletic training staff throughout the offseason. McCarthy estimated that Hill might be the furthest away from returning.

