Training Camp | 2021

Presented by

Cooper Planning To Play In 3rd Preseason Game

Aug 17, 2021 at 04:30 PM
18-Helman_Dave-HS
David Helman

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

Cooper-Planning-To-Play-In-3rd-Preseason-Game-hero
AP Photo/Greg Trott

FRISCO, Texas – It doesn't sound like this is going to be a slow process for Amari Cooper.

The Cowboys' star receiver returned to action Monday during the first practice after the team returned from California. From the sounds of it, the plan is for Cooper to up his activity goes along, with an eye on getting some snaps in Saturday's preseason game against Houston.

"Yeah, I want to play, for sure. I got word that I was playing," Cooper said Tuesday.

Even Monday's initial practice was impressive for a guy playing his first football of the year. After warming up and working through his position drills, Cooper even got involved in the competitive portion of practice, grabbing a few reps during team period before finishing up for the day.

If he's going to progress all the way toward preseason playing time, Cooper said he'd like to work his way up to running his full route tree during these next couple practices.

"It's just a lot that I haven't done that, when I was 100%, obviously I did everything -- I ran every route," he said. "Some things on the football field are harder to do than others, and I haven't really done the more challenging aspects of my position yet."

If Cooper gets into the action on Saturday, it's not going to be a huge workload. He guessed that his activity would be limited to 10 or so snaps. Still, for a guy who missed OTAs and the first two weeks of training camp, that's an impressive trajectory.

Then again, heading into his seventh NFL season, Cooper has a clear idea of what he needs to accomplish before the meaningful games begin. He started that process on Monday, and it doesn't sound like it's going to take too long for him to finish it.

"With me, I just want to do enough to feel confident going into Week 1," he said. "I just started practicing, so it's just about getting my legs back underneath me and getting my confidence back."

Related Content

news

Cowboys Trim Roster To 85 Players; Robinson To IR

The Cowboys have made five roster moves to reduce the roster to 85 players.
news

Kazee, Malik Hooker Bond Through Adversity

New Cowboys safeties Damontae Kazee and Malik Hooker have bonded over their battles back from season-ending Achilles injuries in 2020.
news

Gallimore Injury Is An Opportunity For Osa Odighizuwa

The hope is that Neville Gallimore returns from injury as quickly as possible. Even still, his absence creates opportunity for a lot of guys, most notably rookie Osa Odighizuwa.
news

Practice Points: Big Names Back In Action

Monday's evening practice delivered plenty of entertainment, as the offense and defense got after each other in front of a raucous crowd of 8,000.
news

Dak Has One More Chance To Play In Preseason

Dak Prescott's strained shoulder continues to improve, but he's continuing to practice on a limited basis this week, which means the Cowboys won't rush him back into a preseason game before the Sept. 9 opener. 
news

After Year Off, Veteran CB is the Surprise of Camp

Maurice Canady has surprised his head coach, his position coach and just about everyone who has watched camp the last three weeks in Oxnard. So just what's next for the veteran corner?
news

Battlegrounds: How Bradlee Anae Makes Up Ground

With the signing of new safety Malik Hooker, it appeared to ignite the rest of the position on Tuesday, including veteran Damontae Kazee.
news

Dak Prescott Hoping His Stats Go Down in 2021

With any luck, Dak Prescott hopes his numbers go down in 2021.
news

Mick Shots: Hard And Harder Knocks For Sure

You didn't want it to end, did you?
news

Dak To Get Another MRI; Still Eyeing Sept. 9 Game

When the Cowboys return to Dallas, the starting quarterback, also known as Dakota Rayne Prescott, will get another MRI to make sure his right shoulder is progressing.
news

Notebook: Malik Hooker Getting Close; More

The daily Notebook provides a running list of news and notes throughout Cowboys training camp.
Advertising