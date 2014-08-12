Cowboys Add Goodin, Hornsey; Release A Guard





OXNARD, Calif. – The Cowboys switched out a guard and a punter.

They added guard Stephen Goodin and waived guard Andre Cureton. They also added punter Tom Hornsey with the roster spot opened up by punter Cody Mandell's release.

Hornsey won the 2013 Ray Guy Award for the best college football punter while playing for Memphis. The Australian isn't the typical size for a punter at 6-3, 220 pounds and was a former Australian Rules Football player.

He went undrafted this year and spent time in rookie minicamp with the Jets. Hornsey led the nation with 95 punts in 2011 and averaged at least 42 yards per kick all four seasons at Memphis. He also had a long of at least 63 yards each of those four seasons.

Hornsey's best year came this past season, as he averaged 45.2 yards per punt with a long of 79 yards. Given his size and athleticism, he was also a threat to fake and run. He ran the ball once each of his past three seasons and got at least 14 yards each time.

Punter Chris Jones is still the frontrunner for the job.