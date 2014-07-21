Cowboys Add WR Dezmon Briscoe; Waive DT Whaley





IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys added another Dez to the receiving group, less than 24 hours before the team departs for training camp.

Wide receiver Dezmon Briscoe will be joining Dez Bryant and the rest of the Cowboys, who now have 11 receivers on the roster, at camp. The Cowboys also waived defensive tackle Chris Whaley on Monday, but he could return to the team on the non-football injury reserve list if he clears waivers.

Briscoe, a Dallas native, was a 2010 sixth-round pick of the Bengals. He went to Tampa Bay later that year, where he played in his first two NFL games. Briscoe was with the Bucs in 2010 and 2011 and has since been with the Redskins, but he hasn't played in a regular season game since 2012. [embedded_ad]

For his career, Briscoe's compiled 43 catches for 502 yards and seven touchdowns in 25 games. The former Kansas Jayhawk missed last season in Washington after going on injured reserve.

Briscoe's best season came in 2011 with the Bucs, when he played in all 16 games and had 35 catches, 387 yards and six touchdowns. He's got intriguing size at 6-2, 210 pounds, giving the Cowboys another young receiver at an increasingly taller position group in Dallas.