Cowboys Agree To Deal With Veteran DE Jeremy Mincey





IRVING, Texas– The Cowboys have agreed to terms on a two-year deal with free agent defensive end Jeremy Mincey, pending a physical.

Mincey's registered 20 sacks in 66 games since joining the league in 2006, playing seven seasons with the Jaguars and also making brief stops with the 49ers and Broncos.

The defensive end's most productive season occurred in 2011, when he registered eight sacks in Jacksonville while starting all 16 games. He started all 16 games again the following year with three sacks.

Mincey was originally drafted in the sixth round by the Patriots in 2006 and later joined the 49ers and the Jaguars that year but didn't make a regular season appearance with any club his rookie year. He spent the next seven years, including a missed 2009 season from an injury, in Jacksonville. [embedded_ad]

The 30-year-old's compiled two seasons with at least five sacks and had two sacks in eight games with Jacksonville in 2013 before getting cut by the Jaguars in December. He joined the Broncos less than a week later and appeared in two games.

Oddly enough, that's also the team that scooped up former star Dallas pass rusher DeMarcus Ware. Mincey won't be looked at to specifically replace Ware, but rather to provide depth at a defensive end position of need for the Cowboys.