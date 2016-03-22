Cowboys Agree To Terms On 2-Year Deal With Former Redskins RB Morris

IRVING, Texas – The Cowboys have gotten used to losing free agents to division rivals in the past few years. On Tuesday, they got to experience the opposite.
After visiting with the team on Monday afternoon, former Washington running back Alfred Morris has opted to sign on with the Cowboys on a two-year contract.
The terms of the deal have not yet been disclosed, but the signing gives the Cowboys a Pro Bowl-caliber player in their backfield after four years of playing against him.
Morris doesn't just give the Cowboys a talented player at a position of need, it shores up the Dallas running back corps for the coming season. The Cowboys still have Darren McFadden under contract for one year, and they re-signed Lance Dunbar to a one-year deal at the end of last week.
McFadden was a 1,000-yard back in this offense last season, but Morris is no stranger to carrying a heavy workload. He burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2012 by rushing for 1,613 yards and 13 touchdowns on 335 carries. He followed that up in 2013 with a 1,275-yard, seven-touchdown season that earned him his second-straight Pro Bowl trip.[embeddedad0]
Critics have pointed out that Morris' production has declined in each of his NFL seasons. In 2015, he received a career-low tally of 202 carries for 751 yards and one touchdown. Despite that fact, though, the 27-year-old has churned out a tally of 4,713 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in just four NFL seasons.
Perhaps most importantly, he has never missed a game since being drafted in the sixth round out of Florida Atlantic.