Cowboys Agree To Terms On 2-Year Deal With Former Redskins RB Morris

Morris doesn't just give the Cowboys a talented player at a position of need, it shores up the Dallas running back corps for the coming season. The Cowboys still have Darren McFadden under contract for one year, and they re-signed Lance Dunbar to a one-year deal at the end of last week.

McFadden was a 1,000-yard back in this offense last season, but Morris is no stranger to carrying a heavy workload. He burst onto the scene as a rookie in 2012 by rushing for 1,613 yards and 13 touchdowns on 335 carries. He followed that up in 2013 with a 1,275-yard, seven-touchdown season that earned him his second-straight Pro Bowl trip.

Critics have pointed out that Morris' production has declined in each of his NFL seasons. In 2015, he received a career-low tally of 202 carries for 751 yards and one touchdown. Despite that fact, though, the 27-year-old has churned out a tally of 4,713 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns in just four NFL seasons.