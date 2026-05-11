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Cowboys to host Eagles on Thanksgiving Day in 2026

May 11, 2026 at 03:30 PM
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Tommy Yarrish

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

05_11_ Pickens Eagles

FRISCO, Texas – The NFL has announced that the Cowboys will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 12 on Thanksgiving Day, with kickoff set for 3:30 p.m. on FOX.

The 2026 season will mark the 59th time Dallas has played on Thanksgiving, and it will be the first time since 2014 that the Eagles will be their opponent.

On Thanksgiving Day games, the Cowboys are 35-22-1 all-time and have won their last four games. Their 31-28 Thanksgiving game win in 2025 against the Kansas City Chiefs was the most-watched regular season game in NFL history with 57.23 million average viewers.

Four of the last five Thanksgiving Day opponents for the Cowboys have been from the NFC East. Dallas faced the Giants in 2024, Commanders in 2023, and Giants again in 2022, winning all three of those games.

In two previous matches against the Eagles on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys lost 33-10 in 2014 and 27-0 in 1989, still searching for their first win on the holiday against Philadelphia.

The 2025 season saw the Cowboys and Eagles split their divisional matchups. In Week 1, Philadelphia defeated Dallas 24-20, but the Cowboys topped the Eagles in comeback fashion in Week 12, scoring 24 unanswered points after trailing by 21 in the first half and winning 24-21.

In their 134 matchups, the Cowboys lead the all-time series against the Eagles 75-59 and have won four of the last six matchups.

The Cowboys now know three games on their 2026 schedule. They'll open the season on the road against the Giants in Week 1, will face the Ravens in Week 3 in Rio de Janeiro, and now know Philadelphia will be coming to town for Thanksgiving.

The full schedule release for the Cowboys and the rest of the NFL will be announced on Thursday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m.

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