Cowboys to host Eagles on Thanksgiving Day in 2026

Four of the last five Thanksgiving Day opponents for the Cowboys have been from the NFC East. Dallas faced the Giants in 2024, Commanders in 2023, and Giants again in 2022, winning all three of those games.

In two previous matches against the Eagles on Thanksgiving, the Cowboys lost 33-10 in 2014 and 27-0 in 1989, still searching for their first win on the holiday against Philadelphia.

The 2025 season saw the Cowboys and Eagles split their divisional matchups. In Week 1, Philadelphia defeated Dallas 24-20, but the Cowboys topped the Eagles in comeback fashion in Week 12, scoring 24 unanswered points after trailing by 21 in the first half and winning 24-21.

In their 134 matchups, the Cowboys lead the all-time series against the Eagles 75-59 and have won four of the last six matchups.

The Cowboys now know three games on their 2026 schedule. They'll open the season on the road against the Giants in Week 1, will face the Ravens in Week 3 in Rio de Janeiro, and now know Philadelphia will be coming to town for Thanksgiving.