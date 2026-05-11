NFL announces Cowboys will open 2026 season at the Giants

The 2026 season will bring a new chapter to the NFC East rivalry, as John Harbaugh takes over as the head coach of the New York Giants after 18 seasons, including a Super Bowl XLVII win, as the head coach of the Ravens.

It'll mark the beginning of the second year at the helm for Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer, who went 7-9-1 in his first year ever as a head coach in 2025 and 1-1 against the Giants.

The second-most watched game in NFL regular season history is between the Cowboys and Giants, coming in 2022 on Thanksgiving where Dallas came away with a 28-20 win.

In 2025, the Cowboys defeated New York 40-37 in a Week 2 overtime thriller and lost the season finale to the Giants 34-17.

In 128 total matchups since 1960, the Cowboys lead the all-time series against the Giants with a 78-48-2 record and have 16 of their last 18 games against them.

The Cowboys now know two games on their 2026 schedule, as Dallas will play the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3 for the NFL’s first ever game in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.