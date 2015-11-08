Cowboys "Can't Buy A Turnover" During Longest Losing Streak Since 1989

Jones is especially right about the turnovers. Sunday night's game ended without the Cowboys forcing a takeaway, which means they have posted a zero in that category in six of eight games. They forced three takeaways during the Week 2 win against the Eagles, and they picked off Russell Wilson on Nov. 1. Their season total of four turnovers is tied with Baltimore for worst in the league.

Conversely, the Eagles lead the NFL with 19 -- highlighted by a fourth quarter pick-six on Sunday night.

Most agonizing of all is that the Cowboys have nearly been in position to win anyway. Sunday's loss was the second walk-off, overtime loss of the season, coupled with the Week 4 loss in New Orleans. As bad as the record might look, the Cowboys have lost four of the six games by seven points or less.

Excluding the admittedly lopsided loss to New England, the average margin of defeat during the losing streak is a mere 6.2 points – a fact that wasn't lost on Jones.

"I'm proud of the way they're competing on both sides of the ball," he said. "They're out there doing it from the standpoint of effort, from the standpoint of passion and their competitiveness. They're going down to the last second and the last play, and they have been for several games."

It's hard to argue with that, but it doesn't change the fact that the Cowboys now boast one of the NFL's worst records. They are now one of seven two-win teams in the league, and that number will drop to six on Monday night when San Diego (2-6) and Chicago (2-5) square off. Only Detroit (1-7) has fewer wins.

For the time being, Jones said there's only one attitude to take to keep the losing from continuing – as it did in 1989.

"The one thing we can do is put our heads down and try to go forward and try to get better over the next few days as we get ready to play Tampa Bay."