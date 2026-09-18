Cowboys-Commanders: How to Watch, Listen, Stream in Week 2

FRISCO, Texas — In golf, they call it a mulligan. That's when someone asks for an extra swing that doesn't count against their stroke count, and that's what Christian Parker will get when his version of the Dallas Cowboys defense takes the field in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.

Parker's debut was marred by a series of errors throughout, and it helped fuel a 28-20 loss to the New York Giants in the 2026 season opener. The offense wasn't exactly firing on all cylinders yet either, though, and Dak Prescott and his stable of weapons are looking to take it out on a different division rival when the two sides run onto the field at AT&T Stadium.

It's the home opener for the Cowboys, and they sound fired up to get things right this week, and to send a message on their own field to also avoid the dreaded 0-2 start to the season.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20

Time: 3:25 p.m. CT

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

On the other side of the equation, Jayden Daniels and the Commanders took the Philadelphia Eagles to the limit before narrowly losing, and Dan Quinn will march into the familiar confines of Arlington and work hard to try and turn the screws on Prescott and Co. — another mobile running back tied to a strong defensive front on the menu for the Cowboys.

It's America's Game of the Week. It's an NFC East matchup. There are playmakers all over the field and both teams need the win to avoid an 0-2 start.

That's all the motivation you need to tune in on Sunday afternoon.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX SPORTS/FOX 4 DFW, NFL+Listen (National): Compass Media - Ted Emrich (play-by-play), Steve Beuerlein (analyst)

Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth

Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth

Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Radio (English): Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (play-by-play), Kristi Scales (analyst)

Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Luis Perez (analyst), Carlos Nava (sideline)