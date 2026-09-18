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Game Specs | 2026

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Cowboys-Commanders: How to Watch, Listen, Stream in Week 2

Sep 18, 2026 at 01:22 PM
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Patrik Walker

DallasCowboys.com Staff Writer

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FRISCO, Texas — In golf, they call it a mulligan. That's when someone asks for an extra swing that doesn't count against their stroke count, and that's what Christian Parker will get when his version of the Dallas Cowboys defense takes the field in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders.

Parker's debut was marred by a series of errors throughout, and it helped fuel a 28-20 loss to the New York Giants in the 2026 season opener. The offense wasn't exactly firing on all cylinders yet either, though, and Dak Prescott and his stable of weapons are looking to take it out on a different division rival when the two sides run onto the field at AT&T Stadium.

It's the home opener for the Cowboys, and they sound fired up to get things right this week, and to send a message on their own field to also avoid the dreaded 0-2 start to the season.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 20
Time: 3:25 p.m. CT
Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

On the other side of the equation, Jayden Daniels and the Commanders took the Philadelphia Eagles to the limit before narrowly losing, and Dan Quinn will march into the familiar confines of Arlington and work hard to try and turn the screws on Prescott and Co. — another mobile running back tied to a strong defensive front on the menu for the Cowboys.

It's America's Game of the Week. It's an NFC East matchup. There are playmakers all over the field and both teams need the win to avoid an 0-2 start.

That's all the motivation you need to tune in on Sunday afternoon.

TV/RADIO/MOBILE:

How to watch: FOX SPORTS/FOX 4 DFW, NFL+Listen (National): Compass Media - Ted Emrich (play-by-play), Steve Beuerlein (analyst)
Listen (Local): KRLD-FM 105.3 The Fan in Dallas/Fort Worth
Listen (Spanish): KVMK-FM 107.5 La Grande in Dallas/Fort Worth
Follow on Mobile: Dallas Cowboys App

BROADCAST CREW:

TV: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline), Tom Rinaldi (sideline)
Radio (English): Brad Sham (play-by-play), Babe Laufenberg (play-by-play), Kristi Scales (analyst)
Radio (Spanish): Victor Villalba (play-by-play), Luis Perez (analyst), Carlos Nava (sideline)

There are still limited tickets available to attend the next home game in-person at AT&T Stadium - click here for the opportunity to see the primetime game live and in-person.

Just 8: Cowboys highest-graded players

The Cowboys might have the very best WR room in the NFL. We know who's at the top of the list but check the entire depth chart - top to bottom.

*8. Cobie Durant – 73.7 * - His Cowboys debut saw him line up all over the field, playing in the slot and the outside. Durant was credited with two tackles but was solid in coverage and limited big plays to his side of the field.
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8. Cobie Durant – 73.7 - His Cowboys debut saw him line up all over the field, playing in the slot and the outside. Durant was credited with two tackles but was solid in coverage and limited big plays to his side of the field.

Jaishawn Barham – 75.9 - Lost in the shuffle of some of the communication issues in the second half and the sideline video captured with Christian Parker, Barham did some good things in his NFL debut, resulting in six tackles and one for loss.
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Jaishawn Barham – 75.9 - Lost in the shuffle of some of the communication issues in the second half and the sideline video captured with Christian Parker, Barham did some good things in his NFL debut, resulting in six tackles and one for loss.

Quinnen Williams – 78.0 – Williams is no stranger to playing at MetLife Stadium, having spent the first part of his career with the Jets. He had two tackles, a quarterback pressure and a forced fumble that led to the Cowboys' only turnover.
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Quinnen Williams – 78.0 – Williams is no stranger to playing at MetLife Stadium, having spent the first part of his career with the Jets. He had two tackles, a quarterback pressure and a forced fumble that led to the Cowboys' only turnover.

Tyler Booker – 78.4 – The Cowboys weren't able to establish the running game to their liking, but the problems up front, especially in blitz protection, wasn't really at right guard, where Booker started his second pro season with another strong performance.
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Tyler Booker – 78.4 – The Cowboys weren't able to establish the running game to their liking, but the problems up front, especially in blitz protection, wasn't really at right guard, where Booker started his second pro season with another strong performance.

Javonte Williams – 78.9 – Some members of the Cowboys' organization had Williams as the highest grade among all players. Perhaps, the penalty at the end of the game hurt him in some regards, but within the game, he was exceptionally good. Williams scored two touchdowns and was a half-yard away from getting all three of the Cowboys' touchdowns.
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Javonte Williams – 78.9 – Some members of the Cowboys' organization had Williams as the highest grade among all players. Perhaps, the penalty at the end of the game hurt him in some regards, but within the game, he was exceptionally good. Williams scored two touchdowns and was a half-yard away from getting all three of the Cowboys' touchdowns.

3. Dak Prescott – 79.7 – Even to his own standards, the interception he threw in the second quarter was one he'd "like to have back" and he also realized it changed the course of the game and momentum. But even with that, Dak was the highest-graded offensive player. With limited opportunities, Dak still led the offense on scoring drives every time he got the ball in the second half. The Cowboys know they have to eliminate the slow starts moving forward.
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3. Dak Prescott – 79.7 – Even to his own standards, the interception he threw in the second quarter was one he'd "like to have back" and he also realized it changed the course of the game and momentum. But even with that, Dak was the highest-graded offensive player. With limited opportunities, Dak still led the offense on scoring drives every time he got the ball in the second half. The Cowboys know they have to eliminate the slow starts moving forward.

2. Otito Ogbonnia – 82.7 – His Cowboys debut was an impressive one, even if it didn't stand out on the stat sheet. Ogbonnia had four tackles but despite being in the rotation, he helped control the middle, forcing many of the Giants' big plays to occur on the outside.
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2. Otito Ogbonnia – 82.7 – His Cowboys debut was an impressive one, even if it didn't stand out on the stat sheet. Ogbonnia had four tackles but despite being in the rotation, he helped control the middle, forcing many of the Giants' big plays to occur on the outside.

1. Donovan Ezeiruaku – 86.5 – The highest-graded player on the Cowboys in Week 1, Ezeiruaku did more than just lead the team in tackles. His 10 tackles were a career-high, but he also shared a sack with Jonathan Bullard and had a tackle for loss and two pressures.
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1. Donovan Ezeiruaku – 86.5 – The highest-graded player on the Cowboys in Week 1, Ezeiruaku did more than just lead the team in tackles. His 10 tackles were a career-high, but he also shared a sack with Jonathan Bullard and had a tackle for loss and two pressures.

Jordan Hudson – After a relatively quiet training camp, Hudson found himself in the headlines for a couple of reasons towards the end of the preseason. The former SMU standout was on the list of players who received a temporary restraining order (TRO) by a Dallas judge to return to college football for a fifth season. However, that was before Hudson played his best game of the preseason, totaling 97 yards and a touchdown catch. Hudson said his focus was to remain with the Cowboys and make the team, and he ended up on the practice squad.
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Jordan Hudson – After a relatively quiet training camp, Hudson found himself in the headlines for a couple of reasons towards the end of the preseason. The former SMU standout was on the list of players who received a temporary restraining order (TRO) by a Dallas judge to return to college football for a fifth season. However, that was before Hudson played his best game of the preseason, totaling 97 yards and a touchdown catch. Hudson said his focus was to remain with the Cowboys and make the team, and he ended up on the practice squad.

Anthony Smith – The only draft pick not to make the 53-man roster, it wasn't because Smith didn't have his moments to shine. More than anything, he didn't have the big plays Camden Brown made, which prompted the Cowboys to keep the undrafted receiver on the roster. Still, Smith has a trait that few others on this team possess and that's raw speed. Smith had a few plays in camp and the preseason where he was able to utilize that speed, but not with consistency. Still, a spot on the practice squad will be good for Smith, who can continue to develop his route-running while he's surrounded by some of the best receivers in the NFL.
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Anthony Smith – The only draft pick not to make the 53-man roster, it wasn't because Smith didn't have his moments to shine. More than anything, he didn't have the big plays Camden Brown made, which prompted the Cowboys to keep the undrafted receiver on the roster. Still, Smith has a trait that few others on this team possess and that's raw speed. Smith had a few plays in camp and the preseason where he was able to utilize that speed, but not with consistency. Still, a spot on the practice squad will be good for Smith, who can continue to develop his route-running while he's surrounded by some of the best receivers in the NFL.

Camden Brown – In one preseason game, he went from the "other No. 6" to a household name. That's what scoring two touchdowns against Seattle did for Camden Brown. More than anything, it showed the Cowboys he could make big plays under the lights, as he did the next week in Arizona and then again in the preseason finale. All Brown did was make plays, either in Oxnard or the games and that earned him a spot on the 53-man roster, and earned him another jersey number, since Donovan Ezeiruaku already wears No. 6. So Brown has moved to No. 80 and will now need to refine his special teams skills so he can get a spot on the game-day roster each week.
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Camden Brown – In one preseason game, he went from the "other No. 6" to a household name. That's what scoring two touchdowns against Seattle did for Camden Brown. More than anything, it showed the Cowboys he could make big plays under the lights, as he did the next week in Arizona and then again in the preseason finale. All Brown did was make plays, either in Oxnard or the games and that earned him a spot on the 53-man roster, and earned him another jersey number, since Donovan Ezeiruaku already wears No. 6. So Brown has moved to No. 80 and will now need to refine his special teams skills so he can get a spot on the game-day roster each week.

Jonathan Mingo – When training camp began, it seemed as if Mingo might have been on the outside looking in for the roster, considering there were other veteran receivers in the mix. But just like Brown got noticed in the Seattle game, Mingo did the same, mainly for his hustle play on special teams. Couple that with some good plays at receiver, and then an explosive touchdown catch in the next game in Arizona and Mingo earned his chance to be on the team. His play on special teams will likely keep him on the 45-man game day roster.
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Jonathan Mingo – When training camp began, it seemed as if Mingo might have been on the outside looking in for the roster, considering there were other veteran receivers in the mix. But just like Brown got noticed in the Seattle game, Mingo did the same, mainly for his hustle play on special teams. Couple that with some good plays at receiver, and then an explosive touchdown catch in the next game in Arizona and Mingo earned his chance to be on the team. His play on special teams will likely keep him on the 45-man game day roster.

KaVontae Turpin – One of the best kick returners in the NFL, Turpin easily had his best training camp as a wide receiver. Turpin didn't play in the preseason games, but in the practices and scrimmages, he was a difference maker. The speed he possesses is unmatched and while Turpin has shown the ability to be dangerous in the open field, he's also continuing to develop his game as an offensive weapon – either on the outside, in the slot, or at times in the backfield.
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KaVontae Turpin – One of the best kick returners in the NFL, Turpin easily had his best training camp as a wide receiver. Turpin didn't play in the preseason games, but in the practices and scrimmages, he was a difference maker. The speed he possesses is unmatched and while Turpin has shown the ability to be dangerous in the open field, he's also continuing to develop his game as an offensive weapon – either on the outside, in the slot, or at times in the backfield.

just8_flournoy
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*George Pickens *– The Cowboys didn't get a long-term deal done with Pickens in the offseason, so he'll play on the $27.2 million franchise tag for the season. If there was a question how Pickens might respond to being on the tag, he answered it by having one of the best training camps of any player on the roster. In fact, the DallasCowboys.com staff voted him as the Top Camper out in Oxnard, with his consistent big-play ability. If he's actually the No. 2 receiver on this team, there's likely not a better one in the NFL.
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George Pickens– The Cowboys didn't get a long-term deal done with Pickens in the offseason, so he'll play on the $27.2 million franchise tag for the season. If there was a question how Pickens might respond to being on the tag, he answered it by having one of the best training camps of any player on the roster. In fact, the DallasCowboys.com staff voted him as the Top Camper out in Oxnard, with his consistent big-play ability. If he's actually the No. 2 receiver on this team, there's likely not a better one in the NFL.

CeeDee Lamb – Don't look now, but this is Year 7 for Lamb, who is making his claim as one of the best No. 88s in Cowboys history. This year, Lamb enters the season with 7,416 receiving yards and is set to pass both Dez Bryant (7,459) and Drew Pearson this year. But even Lamb admitted this past training camp wasn't his best, but he was candid about the reasoning, stating that he uses camp as a time to experiment with new aspects of his game. Make no mistake, Lamb is one of the NFL's top receivers and he'll be looking to take this offense to an even higher level in 2026.
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CeeDee Lamb – Don't look now, but this is Year 7 for Lamb, who is making his claim as one of the best No. 88s in Cowboys history. This year, Lamb enters the season with 7,416 receiving yards and is set to pass both Dez Bryant (7,459) and Drew Pearson this year. But even Lamb admitted this past training camp wasn't his best, but he was candid about the reasoning, stating that he uses camp as a time to experiment with new aspects of his game. Make no mistake, Lamb is one of the NFL's top receivers and he'll be looking to take this offense to an even higher level in 2026.

*Anthony Smith (WR, 7th round, 2026) * – Of the seven players in this 2026 draft class, Smith appears to be the only on for now that isn't a lock to make it. And it's not because he hasn't performed well, but undrafted rookie Camden Brown has been better, especially in the preseason games. And Jonathan Mingo has also shined, make them the fifth and sixth receivers. So keeping Smith should be tough to do, although he does possess more speed than just about any receiver on the roster.
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Anthony Smith (WR, 7th round, 2026) – Of the seven players in this 2026 draft class, Smith appears to be the only on for now that isn't a lock to make it. And it's not because he hasn't performed well, but undrafted rookie Camden Brown has been better, especially in the preseason games. And Jonathan Mingo has also shined, make them the fifth and sixth receivers. So keeping Smith should be tough to do, although he does possess more speed than just about any receiver on the roster.

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*Ajani Cornelius (OL, 6th round, 2025) * – Having played both guard and tackle during this training camp, Cornelius has shown some versatility – which is always a great trait for backup linemen. Will it be enough to make the team for a second season? We'll soon find out but Cornelius might not get the chance to play another game this preseason, considering he's been out the last few practices with an injury.
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Ajani Cornelius (OL, 6th round, 2025) – Having played both guard and tackle during this training camp, Cornelius has shown some versatility – which is always a great trait for backup linemen. Will it be enough to make the team for a second season? We'll soon find out but Cornelius might not get the chance to play another game this preseason, considering he's been out the last few practices with an injury.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Jay Toia (DT, 7th round, 2025) * - While he made the team as a rookie last year, Toia finds himself in a much tougher situation, surrounded by even better defensive tackles. Think about when Toia was drafted back in April of 2025, none of the top players in the DT room were even here, including Kenny Clark, who was acquired before the season in the Micah Parsons trade. Since then, the Cowboys have added Quinnen Williams, Jonathan Bullard, Otito Ogbonnia and LT Overton. All of them are expected to make the team, leaving little room for Toia to find a spot.
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Jay Toia (DT, 7th round, 2025) - While he made the team as a rookie last year, Toia finds himself in a much tougher situation, surrounded by even better defensive tackles. Think about when Toia was drafted back in April of 2025, none of the top players in the DT room were even here, including Kenny Clark, who was acquired before the season in the Micah Parsons trade. Since then, the Cowboys have added Quinnen Williams, Jonathan Bullard, Otito Ogbonnia and LT Overton. All of them are expected to make the team, leaving little room for Toia to find a spot.

David Becker/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
*Phil Mafah (RB, 7th round, 2025) * – One of the more intriguing roster battles on this team is at running back, where Mafah has been much better than he was last year as a rookie. Still, he's not the only back trying to make these last few spots. Jayden Blue, drafted two rounds higher than Mafah, will probably make this team. But the big question mark likely comes down to Mafah vs. Malik Davis, a steady veteran back who has shined again this year. There's also Israel Abinikanda in the mix. This one might come down to Friday night's performance against the Saints. Mafah had just one carry last week against Arizona, but scored a touchdown.
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Phil Mafah (RB, 7th round, 2025) – One of the more intriguing roster battles on this team is at running back, where Mafah has been much better than he was last year as a rookie. Still, he's not the only back trying to make these last few spots. Jayden Blue, drafted two rounds higher than Mafah, will probably make this team. But the big question mark likely comes down to Mafah vs. Malik Davis, a steady veteran back who has shined again this year. There's also Israel Abinikanda in the mix. This one might come down to Friday night's performance against the Saints. Mafah had just one carry last week against Arizona, but scored a touchdown.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Marist Liufau (OLB, 3rd round, 2024) *– It's somewhat surprising that Liufau finds himself on this list before his third pro season. And who knows, he might have enough supporters on the staff and in the building to be off the bubble. He's a good special teams player and while he might be a "tweener" in between edge rusher and linebacker, those guys typically fare well on special teams. Liufau has a shot to make the roster but it's not a given considering the Cowboys have more depth at linebacker and edge rusher.
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Marist Liufau (OLB, 3rd round, 2024)– It's somewhat surprising that Liufau finds himself on this list before his third pro season. And who knows, he might have enough supporters on the staff and in the building to be off the bubble. He's a good special teams player and while he might be a "tweener" in between edge rusher and linebacker, those guys typically fare well on special teams. Liufau has a shot to make the roster but it's not a given considering the Cowboys have more depth at linebacker and edge rusher.

©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Caelen Carson (CB, 5th round, 2024) * - Another player who could use a big game Friday night. When Carson was a rookie, he actually played well enough to earn a starting spot but after some untimely injuries, Carson has never returned to form that we saw early on. Still, he's made occasional plays both in practice and games and there is always that hope that he'll find his groove again. Since the Cowboys are still looking for that fourth corner, Carson still has a shot to make this team.
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Caelen Carson (CB, 5th round, 2024) - Another player who could use a big game Friday night. When Carson was a rookie, he actually played well enough to earn a starting spot but after some untimely injuries, Carson has never returned to form that we saw early on. Still, he's made occasional plays both in practice and games and there is always that hope that he'll find his groove again. Since the Cowboys are still looking for that fourth corner, Carson still has a shot to make this team.

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Nate Thomas (OL, 7th round, 2024) - This is one player who is arguably done enough to make the roster. A relatively young player with a lot of upside, Thomas has played both left and right tackle during the preseason and is likely to be the swing tackle right now. The only reason that wouldn't happen is if the Cowboys decide to upgrade the position from the outside. Even then, it seems Thomas is relatively safe but at such a premium position, nothing is a guarantee at this point.
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Nate Thomas (OL, 7th round, 2024) - This is one player who is arguably done enough to make the roster. A relatively young player with a lot of upside, Thomas has played both left and right tackle during the preseason and is likely to be the swing tackle right now. The only reason that wouldn't happen is if the Cowboys decide to upgrade the position from the outside. Even then, it seems Thomas is relatively safe but at such a premium position, nothing is a guarantee at this point.

©James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys/©2026 James D. Smith/Dallas Cowboys
*Sam Williams (OLB, 2nd round, 2022) * - Probably the most accomplished player on this list and the most veteran of the group, Williams hasn't fully locked up his spot as well. The addition of Von Miller a few weeks ago has crowded the pass-rushing room even more. Could Williams be the odd man? Perhaps James Houston as well? Williams does provide some unique special teams ability with his history of blocking kicks. He's got burst and quickness that is rare from pass rushers but will that be enough in the end? The fact Williams was playing in the fourth quarter of last week's game in Arizona is reason enough to believe he's still fighting for a spot.
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Sam Williams (OLB, 2nd round, 2022) - Probably the most accomplished player on this list and the most veteran of the group, Williams hasn't fully locked up his spot as well. The addition of Von Miller a few weeks ago has crowded the pass-rushing room even more. Could Williams be the odd man? Perhaps James Houston as well? Williams does provide some unique special teams ability with his history of blocking kicks. He's got burst and quickness that is rare from pass rushers but will that be enough in the end? The fact Williams was playing in the fourth quarter of last week's game in Arizona is reason enough to believe he's still fighting for a spot.

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
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