Cowboys Eyeing Chance To Host Another Super Bowl, Future NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys and the city of Arlington are teaming up once again to move forward with bidding for some of the NFL's biggest events, either at AT&T Stadium or even at the team's new headquarters in Frisco.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones was in Arlington this week to announce that Texas UIL state championship games would return to AT&T Stadium again this winter, but had another title game on his mind as well.

Jones said the Cowboys are ready to host another Super Bowl, which comes on the heels of the NFL announcing the 2019, 2020, and 2021 Super Bowl cities: Atlanta, Miami and Los Angeles.

"We certainly hope to be in the next bidding process," Jones said. "We totally understand that we had business we needed to clean up here from the previous Super Bowl, which was unfortunate, but hopefully that's coming to an end this summer and hopefully we'll be in the hunt."

The Cowboys did not bid on the last round of Super Bowls and the one hosted in Arlington in 2011 was blasted by sub-freezing temperatures, along with some seating issues.

"I'm sure if you asked players around the league they'd say they enjoy playing the game here," Jones said. "And North Texas is a great area. I think we were snake-bit that weekend. I think we could tell a very compelling story of why we ought to be able to hold the event."

Jones also wants to be in the running for hosting the NFL Draft in AT&T Stadium and/or the new facility under construction in Frisco, the Star, which is set to open this July. The Cowboys are expected to move their entire offices over to Frisco before the team departs for training camp on July 29 for Oxnard, Calif.

"I think the fans deserve to have a taste of what the NFL is all about," Jones said. "The draft is certainly a big event and I think to bring it here and to let them touch it firsthand would be great for our fans. We're certainly fired up about something like that."