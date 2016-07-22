Cowboys Fans Display Their True Colors During First Day Of Road Trippin' 2016

MIDLAND, Texas– And 14 and a half hours after we pulled out of The Ranch at 9 a.m., we rested. Right here late, late Thursday night in West Texas. Way West Texas.

These Dallas Cowboys fans slam wore us out.

Not sure why this would come as a surprise to me on our Road Trippin' 2016 excursion, riding the Cowboys Bus out to Oxnard, Calif., for Cowboys training camp. I should have known, right? We did this last year, and these Cowboys fans came out of the woodwork to greet us everywhere we went.

But I'm telling you, they just never cease to amaze me, coming out in all shapes and sizes, all ages, from those just being born into this almost cult-like following to the aging wonders from the Willow Springs Care Center in Abilene, Texas. They come in all races and nationalities, cross all socio-economic lines.

Most of all, though, as 61-year-old Charles Johnson told me in Abilene, "Win or lose, I love my Cowboys."

That thought occurred to me just before leaving on our five-day, roughly 1,900-mile journey that Friday will take us to the Cowboys Pro Shop here at the Midland Park Mall, all the way to the Cowboys Pro Shop at the Outlet Shoppes of El Paso:

Hey, when we made this trip last year, the Cowboys were coming off a robust 12-4 season. This time, they are coming off the exact opposite, a highly disappointing 4-12 effort. Would anyone even care?

We sorta got a hint of things to come as we were taking our departing pictures out front of the championship wall at the entrance to The Ranch, where two moms were taking photos of their young daughters dressed in junior Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader outfits. As it turned out, they had driven all the way to The Ranch with Emerson and Haley to attend the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders camp. Can't tell you how excited they all were.

Same out in these parts, and at least from what we could tell on Thursday, ain't no such thing as a bandwagon.

Several hundred people met our arrival at the KRBC-TV studios just after noon in Abilene, not exactly prime time for folks to come out in the oven-baking Texas heat. But there they were, waiting to take pictures and get autographs. And remember, it was just us – myself, Rowdy and Emory Tyler, the Cowboys bus driver.