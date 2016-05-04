Cowboys Feel Confident In The State Of Their Roster Following The Draft

May 04, 2016 at 11:30 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys entered last week's NFL Draft believing they had addressed enough roster needs to draft the best prospects available on their board – a philosophy they certainly carried out in the first two rounds by selecting running back Ezekiel Elliott and linebacker Jaylon Smith.

Now the draft has passed, and although further additions in free agency are always a possibility, executive vice president Stephen Jones feels good about the state of the roster at this point in the offseason.

"We don't feel like we need to. We always have our eyes open," Jones said of making more improvements to the roster. "At some point I'm sure things will change. And if we see the right opportunity to improve our football team, we'll do it.

"My old saying: 365 days a year you're looking to improve. But, do I think we could go play with everybody on this roster and get going and feel good about it? Yes."

Smith, the team's second-round pick, currently isn't ready to play. He's still recovering from a serious Jan. 1 knee injury in his final college game for Notre Dame. The Cowboys' orthopedic physician, Dr. Dan Cooper, performed Smith's surgery, and Jones said Smith will move his rehab to Dallas as he joins his new team.

"We're very comfortable – I know our doctors are very comfortable with where he is (in his recovery) and what he's doing," Jones said.

The Cowboys will look for immediate contributions from other draft additions such as Elliott, the consensus best running back in the 2016 class, and defensive prospects Maliek Collins, Charles Tapper and Anthony Brown.

