Cowboys Give Back At Annual Early Thanksgiving With The Salvation Army

DALLAS, Texas – The Cowboys got some perspective on Monday morning, as they celebrated their early Thanksgiving with The Salvation Army in both Dallas and Fort Worth.

As has become tradition, Cowboys players served Thanksgiving dinner to the needy at Metroplex-area Salvation Army centers. Team veterans and their families visited with residents in the Dallas area, while the Cowboys' rookie class attended a function in Fort Worth.

Few will need reminding that the Cowboys have lost seven consecutive games this season, or that they're just 24 hours removed from a heartbreaking 10-6 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon. Despite that, the crowd on hand for the early Thanksgiving was all smiles and cheers to have a moment with their favorite players.

"Yeah, it's special. This time of year, we're lucky to really just understand the blessings we have. We're in a position to hopefully put some smiles on some faces and meet some people," said Tony Romo. "The Salvation Army and the Jones Family have done an incredible job partnering and making it special in this area for the people who could use some help. It's a great day for everyone to get together, smile and have some food."

Romo was undeniably the star of the show. After an eight-week absence on the short-term injured reserve, the Cowboys' Pro Bowl quarterback is eligible to return to the roster this week – and those in attendance were certainly aware of that.

The Cowboys' signal-caller signed autographs, posed for pictures and shook hands – in addition to serving dinner with his wife Candice and their son Hawkins.

"I think when you have kids, you want to make sure that they understand life and how not everyone is in the same position that they're in," he said. "We're fortunate to be in certain situations, and I just want them to know that it's bigger than themselves and you want to be humble and have a good heart."

It wasn't just Romo giving back, though. In Dallas, Jason Witten and his family attended, as did Orlando Scandrick, Tyrone Crawford, Jeremy Mincey, DeMarcus Lawrence, J.J. Wilcox, Nick Hayden, Devin Street, Tyler Clutts and Casey Walker.

In Fort Worth, the vast majority of the Cowboys' rookie class -- Byron Jones, Randy Gregory, La'el Collins, Chaz Green, Damien Wilson, Ryan Russell, Mark Nzeocha, Geoff Swaim, Lucky Whitehead, David Irving, Jameill Showers and Vince Mayle – teamed up to help out.