Cowboys Heartbroken Over Kobe's Death 

Jan 26, 2020 at 08:15 PM
On Sunday, the world was sent into shock over news that NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna were among those who perished in a helicopter crash. The devastation transcended sports as everyone quickly went to social media to share their instant reactions, including celebrities, politicians and many more who were impacted by Bryant's legacy.

Many members of the Dallas Cowboys immediately posted their sadness on their own social media platforms.

Here today and gone tomorrow 😥. R.I.P Kobe

Jaylon Smith and others in the Pro Bowl shared a moment to honor Bryant's iconic jump shot during Sunday's game in Orlando.

The Dallas Cowboys organization sent out their condolences as we all mourn the tragedy.

