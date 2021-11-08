Cowboys Lacking Their Edge In Wakeup Call?

"I just know, as a defense, we had a lot of leaky arms – made contact with the running back, and he got another three yards after contact," said Randy Gregory. "Things like that, we have to clean up. We weren't really doing that earlier in the year."

Physicality was part of it, but the Cowboys' overall energy level just didn't seem to match a feisty Broncos team that was trying to claw back above .500.

"This is the first time I've felt clearly our energy didn't exceed our opponent, and that's disappointing," said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

Come up with any excuse you prefer. The Cowboys were playing a noon game after a run of primetime and late afternoon kickoffs. Maybe Sunday's time change to standard time messed with the team's psyche. Maybe Denver's decision to trade franchise legend Von Miller on the Monday before this game signaled a lack of interest to a Cowboys team that was on a roll.

Maybe none of that was the case. It ultimately didn't matter. It's just another reminder of the razor thin margin of error in the NFL.

"I don't think we came out thinking we already had the game in the bag, I just think that we didn't play good football," said Ezekiel Elliott.