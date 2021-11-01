Updates: Jabril Cox & Other Injuries

Cooper Rush will make his first NFL start in Prescott's place. The former Central Michigan standout signed in Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has spent much of the last four years as the Cowboys' backup. Rush was released last spring when the team signed Andy Dalton, but he rejoined the roster in the fall when both Prescott and Dalton were lost due to injury.

Rush entered training camp as the presumed No. 3 quarterback behind Prescott and Garrett Gilbert, but he made a late push and ultimately won the backup job in the final week of the preseason.

As for Prescott, he'll now have an additional week to rest and recuperate in the hopes of starting next week when the Cowboys host the Denver Broncos.

The Cowboys' four other inactives for this game are Israel Mukuamu, Azur Kamara, Matt Farniok and Simi Fehoko.