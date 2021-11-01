Updates: Jabril Cox & Other Injuries

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season. Presented by Sleep Number
Nov. 1 Updates
11:58 p.m. — The Cowboys announced three injuries following Sunday's win over the Vikings:
Left tackle Tyron Smith sprained his left ankle and did not return to the game. Smith was on the injury report during the week with an ankle issue from the Patriots game before the bye week. Ty Nsekhe replaced him in the lineup.
Cornerback Trevon Diggs sprained his right ankle on the game's final drive but said afterward that the injury wasn't serious.
Rookie linebacker Jabril Cox suffered a right knee sprain and left the stadium with the team on crutches. He'll be re-evaluated Monday.
---------------------------------------
Oct. 31 Updates
5:44 p.m. – After a week of suspense, the news is now official: Dak Prescott will not play in this Halloween game against the Minnesota Vikings.
Prescott went through an extensive pregame routine Sunday evening in an effort to play through his current calf injury, but the Cowboys ultimately deemed he wasn't ready.
Cooper Rush will make his first NFL start in Prescott's place. The former Central Michigan standout signed in Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and has spent much of the last four years as the Cowboys' backup. Rush was released last spring when the team signed Andy Dalton, but he rejoined the roster in the fall when both Prescott and Dalton were lost due to injury.
Rush entered training camp as the presumed No. 3 quarterback behind Prescott and Garrett Gilbert, but he made a late push and ultimately won the backup job in the final week of the preseason.
As for Prescott, he'll now have an additional week to rest and recuperate in the hopes of starting next week when the Cowboys host the Denver Broncos.
The Cowboys' four other inactives for this game are Israel Mukuamu, Azur Kamara, Matt Farniok and Simi Fehoko.
---------------------------------------
Oct. 30 Updates
2:37 p.m. — Rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph is set to make his NFL debut.
The Cowboys have activated the second-round draft pick from the injured reserve/designated to return list ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings.
If active Sunday, Joseph will provide depth at cornerback and likely play on special teams.
Joseph missed the first six games with a hamstring injury suffered in preseason.
The Cowboys also elevated defensive tackle Justin Hamilton from the practice squad (standard elevation) Saturday.
---------------------------------------
Oct. 29 Updates
3:02 p.m. – Quarterback Dak Prescott (calf), left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) and defensive end Dorance Armstrong are officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
The Cowboys are likely to wait until the weekend to decide whether Prescott will start Sunday.
Like Prescott, Smith and Armstrong had limited participation in practice this week. Armstrong has missed the previous four games with an ankle injury.
Smith rolled his ankle in the Cowboys' Oct. 17 win over the Patriots, but head coach Mike McCarthy said the bye week helped him heal up and the team will be smart with his practice workload as they move into a stretch of six games in 33 days.
Click here for the full injury report for the Cowboys and Vikings.
---------------------------------------
3:02 p.m. – Cooper Rush knows a final decision on Dak Prescott's playing status Sunday won't be made until the weekend, but the backup quarterback is staying ready in case Prescott doesn't play due to a calf strain that has limited his work in practice this week.
Rush has taken first-team reps in practice this week while Prescott has rehabbed on the side and worked in individual drills.
"That helps more than usual," Rush said. "Usually you're preparing for a game as the backup without getting any reps all week. So definitely going into it, you feel a whole lot better."
---------------------------------------
Oct. 28 Updates
5:33 p.m. -- Thursday's injury report for the Cowboys looks exactly the same as Wednesday's: quarterback Dak Prescott (calf strain), left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle), cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle) and defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle) all had limited practice participation once again.
Click here for the full injury report for the Cowboys and Vikings.
---------------------------------------
10:46 p.m. – Head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak Prescott's calf responded well to his limited practice work Wednesday and the Cowboys will take a similar approach to Thursday's practice.
"He'll start with the rehab component, then get into the individual (drills), then we'll see what he can do after that," McCarthy said.
cott appeared to be moving well in his warmup and some individual drills during the open portion of Wednesday's practice. He's working through a calf strain suffered Oct. 17 in the Cowboys' overtime win over the Patriots.
Regarding Prescott's playing status for Sunday against the Vikings, McCarthy said "there's no timeline on when we're going to make the decision."
"I think you take in the full week," McCarthy said. "Dak has a ton invested as far as his personal conditioning and we trust the relationship between him and (associate athletic trainer/director of rehabilitation) Britt (Brown) to get across that threshold. That's frankly where we stand."
---------------------------------------