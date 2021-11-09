Jerry Jones: Odd To See Rules Reward 'Bad Plays'

"It's a very odd rule because it rewards the team that makes the bad play," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. "That's a fundamental premise of rulemaking is that we try to not have these plays that you shouldn't be rewarded for."

Jones, who admitted he was having some fun with his answer, even painted a hypothetical scenario that involves punters intentionally kicking low punts aimed at the return team to be able to generate an "onside kick" type of play – based on the way the rules read.

"I guess I knew the rule, but I'd never seen it applied when it applied to us," said Jones, who added just how much that play affected the Cowboys' chances of making a comeback, trailing 16-0 early in the third quarter. "Under those circumstances, it's a backbreaker. Again, what you're looking for are those types of things that will switch that momentum. I call it 'body language' and that takes its toll. The other real, physical thing that takes its toll is that that caused us to be out there, that defense out on the field, to be out there longer. So, those were dynamics that we faced out there Sunday."

Some might argue that one play wouldn't change the outcome of what became a 30-0 lead until a couple of late touchdowns.