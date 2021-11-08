Further Review: Recapping Debacle Against Denver

Gameday is always a whirlwind when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys. What we think will happen is rarely what actually happens. What actually happens goes by in a blur. And when all is said and done, there's a new week's worth of aftermath to sort out, good or bad. The DallasCowboys.com staff is always there to cover every aspect.
Every Monday this season Further Review will give a chance to catch your breath and look back at what actually happened. What did we think going in? What happened? And what does it all mean?
The Warm Up:
Heading into Sunday, Nate Newton said that Randy Gregory gets most of his sacks on third down because that's "big play time."
Morris Claiborne jumped on Player's Lounge to talk about how excited he gets watching Danny McCray on Survivor
Mickey Spagnola and Everson Walls discussed the possibility of Terence Steele starting at left tackle, and they sounded optimistic. Unfortunately things didn't go as well as planned
Sunday was still a special day at AT&T Stadium as several Medal of Honor recipients were in the building
Game Time:
The game started off so promising for the Cowboys with Tony Pollard ripping off a 54-yard return on the game's opening kickoff
Trevon Diggs didn't record an interception against the Broncos
It was the first time this season that it looked like nothing could go right for the Cowboys
Perhaps the only bright spot for the Cowboys was the late-game emergence of wide receiver Malik Turner with two fourth quarter touchdowns
What now?
Nahshon Wright's mental error cost the Cowboys the big play they needed - a strange rule turned a blocked punt into a positive play for the Broncos
Isaiah Stanback said that Teddy Bridgewater "could have played a whole game of Madden" with the time he had in the pocket on third downs against the Cowboys' defense
Kurt Daniels has a game recap to understand what exactly happened in the Cowboys' loss
It showed a lot of swagger when the Cowboys decided to go for it on fourth down of their first drive, but that was snuffed out pretty quickly. "Denver not only stopped the Cowboys on four downs, it signaled a sign of overconfidence by the Cowboys and perhaps gave new confidence to the Broncos of what kind of day it was going to be," Nick Eatman wrote about the four other crucial plays