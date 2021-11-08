Replacing Tyron Smith A "Challenge" For Steele

After the game, Steele admitted that replacing Smith in the lineup was a taller task than expected.

"I would say it was a little harder than I thought it would be," Steele said. "They have a good defense, good D-ends, and they were giving me a challenge."

Collins, for his part, said that it "felt good" to be back in the starting lineup, but that the entire unit has a lot to do if Prescott is going to be able to get back into the rhythm that had him looking like an MVP candidate just a few weeks ago.

"[We've] got to do a better job protecting him and giving him a clean pocket," Collins said. "We have to do what we need to do."

Smith's status next week against the Falcons likely won't be determined until later in the week, so the Cowboys' coaching staff will have to figure out if they need to make an adjustment to the starting lineup. Steele claims that he is ready for any possibility in order to improve.

"Whatever they ask me, I'm going to give my best, work my butt off and be the best Cowboys o-linemen I can be," Collins said.

It is surely a game that Cowboy fans will want to forget, but Steele says the offense, and the offensive line needs to figure out exactly what went wrong. When asked if it was the type of disastrous game where it's more beneficial to "burn" the film, he said they would be watching the tape meticulously.