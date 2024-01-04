Cowboys land 7 players on NFC Pro Bowl roster

Joining them are some familiar faces, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, who makes his first Pro Bowl since 2018 and his third overall. Guard Zack Martin was named to his ninth Pro Bowl, CeeDee Lamb made it for the third time, as did Micah Parsons, who has been selected every year of his career so far. Punter Bryan Anger is headed back to the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career.

Last year, the Cowboys ended up with eight Pro Bowlers, and they could once again get to that number or even past it, depending on alternates.

The Pro Bowl is headed back to Orlando this year and while there is no actual game, the Pro Bowl Games event, starting on Feb. 1, consist of AFC-NFC competitions, ranging from a variety of skill-set challenges, concluding with a competitive flag football contest on Sunday, Feb. 4.

Of course, at this point, the Cowboys players are hoping they don't attend, meaning they would be advancing to the Super Bowl, which will be played the following week.

But for now, the Cowboys have seven Pro Bowlers, which include some incredible stories, but none bigger than Aubrey, who was signed by the Cowboys from the USFL. He was a former soccer player who hadn't ever played high school or college football until he made a roster for Birmingham's USFL team and turned his opportunity into a stellar season that saw him break the NFL record for consecutive field goals to begin a career with 19. But Aubrey hasn't stopped, hitting 35 straight field goals, including 9-of-9 from 50 yards or more. Aubrey has also set the NFL record for most touchbacks in a single-season with 95.

The storm surrounding Bland's season has cooled off somewhat in the last few weeks, but not before he set the NFL record for most Pick-6's in a season with five interception returns for touchdowns. He's currently leading the league with eight interceptions this season.

Prescott is leading the NFL with 32 touchdown passes and he ranks second in the league with a 104.2 QB rating.

Many of Dak's yards this year have gone to CeeDee Lamb, who set the Cowboys' single-season records in both catches (120) and receiving yards (1,651) to go along with 10 touchdown catches. Lamb has scored a touchdown in the last eight games, the longest streak by any Cowboys receiver in team history.

Parsons is once again proving to be one of the most dominant pass-rushers in the NFL. He has 13 sacks and 90 quarterback pressures. Parsons joins Mel Renfro as the only defensive players in team history to make the Pro Bowl in each of the first three years.

With his ninth Pro Bowl, Martin is now one of six players in Cowboys history to make nine Pro Bowls, as he's accomplished this feat in 10 seasons.

And after making the Pro Bowl also in 2021, Anger has now made two Pro Bowls, joining Mat McBriar as the only two-time selection in team history. Anger ranks second in the NFL with a 51.4 yard punting average, but first in the league with a 44.3 net average.

Cowboys Pro Bowlers 2023-24