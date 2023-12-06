Dak among 6 Cowboys leading Pro Bowl fan vote

The fan vote has opened for the Pro Bowl and so far, the Cowboys are well-represented.

Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons are among six players leading their respective positions in the early fan voting.

Dak is leading all NFC quarterbacks, while Parsons is the top vote-getter for linebackers and Lamb has the most votes among wide receivers.

Also, Zack Martin is leading all guards, DaRon Bland tops all cornerbacks and Brandon Aubrey is in the lead for all NFC kickers.

The fan vote counts as one-third of the total voting, combined with the players and coaches. The Pro Bowl no longer has an actual game, but holds Pro Bowl Games, a weekend-long event that includes several competitions between the AFC and NFC, highlighted by an intense flag-football game at the end.

Of the six Cowboys currently in the lead, Bland and Aubrey would be first-team selections to the Pro Bowl.

The weekend of events will be held in Orlando from Feb. 1-4. Fans can vote at **www.dallascowboys.com/vote**.

Here are the current leaders in the NFC by position: