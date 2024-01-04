Reaction from all 7 Cowboys Pro Bowlers

FRISCO, Texas – The Cowboys have said all the right things this week regarding the Week 18 season finale against Washington. The Commanders are on a seven-game losing streak but the Cowboys are treating this like a playoff game, knowing that a win clinches the NFC East and the No. 2 seed in the playoffs.

But on Thursday, there was still a buzz in the locker room regarding the Pro Bowl announcement earlier in the week. Seven Cowboys were named to the NFC roster, including a couple of first-time selections and another making his ninth appearance.

Head coach Mike McCarthy made the announcement during the team meeting, alerting the seven players of their Pro Bowl selection.

Here are the reaction quotes from each player on Thursday:

Zack Martin (9th selection) – Yeah, absolutely. It's a huge honor to be a part of that. I definitely don't take it for granted each year. Like I say every year, we have bigger things on the horizon. It's a huge honor but we've got some bigger things ahead of us. At some point, I'll sit back and think of some of the things I've accomplished. But I try to keep a level-head this time of year and get ready to go down the stretch.

CeeDee Lamb (3rd selection) – I'm definitely one of the elite receivers in this game. I work my tail off to be that and to say that confidently. Having that ability – it's good to be elite, but how consistent and how long can you be elite? That's the next challenge I'm looking forward to it.

Dak Prescott (3rd selection) – The guys were pumped. It was a long applause as (Mike McCarthy) went through each player. Deservingly so. There's a lot of talent in that locker room. There are guys deserving that weren't on the first team, there's alternates that were just as deserving. Hopefully I can speak for every guy in that locker room – it's great, it's awesome, honorable, but we have a very big team goal that we're all focused on. Proud of the guys, especially guys first-time… but we want more than this."

Micah Parsons (3rd selection) – It's a great honor. I felt like some other people should've made – just around the league, not just this team. I'm excited to see what the All-Pro (list) looks like.

Bryan Anger (2nd selection) – It's awesome. It's an honor to get No. 2. It's fantastic, a testament to Bones (John Fassel), all my teammates here, doing an excellent job. Punting is a team stat, especially that net team (average).

Brandon Aubrey (1st selection) – I was excited, honored. I obviously couldn't have done it without the guys next me. It's everyone's goal as a professional athlete, to reach the highest level. When I started, maybe I didn't verbalize it, but obviously that's the end goal.