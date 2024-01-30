Jake Ferguson, DeMarcus Lawrence & Tyler Smith added to Pro Bowl

The Cowboys will have three more representatives for this week's Pro Bowl Games in Orlando.

The NFL announced that defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, tight end Jake Ferguson and guard Tyler Smith have been added to the NFC roster.

Lawrence replaces 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, while Ferguson was added for 49ers tight end George Kittle as San Francisco is headed back to the Super Bowl. Tyler Smith will actually replace Cowboys guard Zack Martin, who opted not to participate this week due to personal reasons.

The Cowboys now have 10 players selected to the Pro Bowl, although with Martin out, only nine are expected to compete in the week's festivities.

The Cowboys initially had seven players selected to the Pro Bowl Games. On offense, quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and guard Zack Martin were picked. Micah Parsons and DaRon Bland were the defensive selections and both kicker Brandon Aubrey and punter Bryan Anger made the Pro Bowl on special teams.

This will be the fourth selection for Lawrence, who just finished his 10th pro season. Lawrence is considered one of the best run-stopping defensive ends in the NFL, which seems to have growing value these days among the voters – which is made up from the fans, players and coaches. Lawrence had just four sacks this year, but six tackles for loss, and had a knack for making the big play when the defense needed a stop. Lawrence made the Pro Bowl in 2017 and 2018, and now in back-to-back seasons of 2022 and 2023.

Ferguson had a breakout year in his second season, but first as the starter. The Cowboys made the decision not to re-sign Dalton Schultz, paving the way for Ferguson, who finished with 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns.

He was rather consistent all season, recording 11 games of at least four receptions. In the playoff loss to the Packers, Ferguson was one of the only bright spots, catching 10 passes for 93 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the second player (Preston Pearson) in franchise history to have a 3-TD game in the playoffs.

Ferguson becomes the first Cowboys tight end to make the Pro Bowl since 2017, when Jason Witten made it for the 11thtime. Overall, the Cowboys now have seven tight ends in franchise history with at least one Pro Bowl with Witten, Jay Novacek, Doug Cosbie, Billy Joe DuPree, Dick Bielski, Lee Folkins and now Ferguson.

This will be the first selection for Smith, who finished his second season on the line, but first at guard.

Although he missed the first two games with a hamstring injury, Smith was able to return to the lineup for most of the regular season at left guard.