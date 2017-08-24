Cowboys Leaning Toward Playing Zeke Saturday; How Much Will Jaylon Play?

Aug 24, 2017 at 04:13 AM
18-Phillips_Rob-HS
Rob Phillips

DallasCowboys.com Senior Writer

FRISCO, Texas – Head coach Jason Garrett said he's leaning toward playing Ezekiel Elliott against the Raiders on Saturday in what would be his first appearance this preseason.

Elliott took first-team reps in practice Wednesday. The All-Pro running back is facing a six-game suspension for violation of the NFL's personal conduct policy. He's appealing the league's decision.

"I think the biggest thing is just having the mindset of preparing him for Week 1 of the season," Garrett said. "That's the approach we're taking. He got a number of more reps in training camp than he did last year.

"That's the approach we've taken with him. Anything beyond that, we'll take as it comes."

Elliott is eligible for all preseason practices and games, but the Cowboys have rested him in the first three games, knowing the physical toll the running back position typically takes. If Elliott does play Saturday, Garrett said it'll be a similar workload to his lone preseason appearance last year against Seattle: 8 to 12 snaps.

Garrett also said first-year linebacker Jaylon Smith is expected to play at least as many snaps (12) as he did last Saturday against the Colts.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: Sorting Out The Slot Receiver Situation? Deion Sanders On Dez Bryant?

news

5 Points Blue: D-Ware Sees "Maturity" From Taco; Now Seeks Consistency

news

AFC South Matchup Provides Cowboys A Glimpse Of This Top Young Safety

news

Top 10: With Witten & Dez Gone, Who Has Most Games Played With Cowboys?

news

Helman: Could The Cowboys Make Some Unprecedented Decisions With Their WRs?

news

Mailbag: Where Is Dan Bailey's Confidence? Who Handles Byron's Old Role?

news

Mailbag: Trying The Supplemental Draft? Favorable Looks In The Passing Game?

news

Top 10: Too Early To Predict Secondary? Writers Rank 10 DBs for 2018 Roster

news

CowBuzz: What The Players Are Saying After Week 2 Of OTA Workouts

news

Cowboys Will Face One Of The League's Most Underrated TE's In 2018

news

Mailbag: Confidence In The Run Defense? Dak's Comfort Level During OTAs?

news

Cowboys Officially Announce 2018 Training Camp Practice Schedule

Advertising