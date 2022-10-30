Cowboys Limp Into Bye Week With More Injuries

"I'm just looking for these guys to spend as much time as they can with their families, friends, and get away from it," McCarthy said. "This NFL season is a grind. 17 games are real. And that's the way we approach it."

The majority of the players mentioned above did return in Sunday's win against the Bears and even had success after the fact, including Kearse's sack of Justin Fields late in the fourth quarter. So in reality, the truth is that the Cowboys are facing nothing out of the normal for the midway point of a season.

But almost all of the key guys that are laboring through an injury reside on the defensive side of the ball. And more important, the side of the ball that has been the strength of the team through eight games and helped carry them to a 6-2 mark and led the league with 33 sacks.

So, why not give the guys a little extra motivation before the week off?

McCarthy said that he gave the players their bye week schedule a week in advance to give them some responsibility to "make sure they took care of business" against the Bears. Clearly the Cowboys did just that, but also had a strong week of practice that likely played a factor into the big performance.

"This was a good work week," McCarthy said. "I think when you have a good work week and you're rewarded, that's what I'm looking for. So these guys deserve this time that they have off."

The good news of it all is that for all of the major injuries the Cowboys sustained through the first eight weeks, from Dak Prescott and Tyron Smith, to Michael Gallup and Ezekiel Elliott, their bye comes at a time when they don't have any major injuries.

Just a few guys who could greatly benefit from a week off. But as McCarthy said, that's unlikely to be the case from this bunch.