Cowboys Set Timeline for Tyron Smith Return

"You know, because he's three or four weeks out, we haven't had that discussion," Executive Vice President and Director of Player Personnel Stephen Jones told 105.3FM the Fan on Monday.

When that time does arrive, what will be the offensive line rotation for Dallas?

After all, rookie first-round pick Tyler Smith has been playing well beyond his years at left tackle - despite having not taken any reps at the position in training camp - and Connor McGovern has leveled up his play in his first year as full-time starter at left guard.

"We've been so focused week to week and game to game - getting these guys better as a unit," Jones added. "As that time nears, I'm sure coach [Mike McCarthy] and Kellen [Moore], [offensive line coach] Joe Philbin and that group will have some discussions about what gives us the best chance to win when Tyron gets back."

That said, Jones did drop a rather sizable hint that you likely won't see the elder Smith playing swing tackle - given his resumé when healthy.

"He's an All-Pro, Hall of Fame type player and if you're going to have your best five guys out there, I'm sure he's one of them," said Jones.

That leaves the door open for the younger Smith to be moved back inside to left guard, where he spent the entirety of training camp this past July, to create a Smith Bros. tandem to the left of center Tyler Biadasz.

It remains to be seen, however, considering how firm McCarthy was in training camp in naming McGovern the starter at LG over Tyler Smith and, again, the former hasn't played poorly through the first eight games that have now seen the Cowboys earn a 6-2 record going into their Week 9 bye.

Of course, that was then, and this is now.