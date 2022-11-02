#CHIvsDAL

Presented by

Stephen Jones On Why Cowboys Passed on Trades

Nov 02, 2022 at 05:30 PM
Praytor_Layten-HS22
Layten Praytor

DallasCowboys.com Contributor

Stephen-Jones-On-Why-Cowboys-Passed-on-Trades-hero
AP Photo/Ron Jenkins

ARLINGTON, Texas – The trade deadline has come and gone. Despite fielding a few calls from other teams, no move was made this week, showing the Cowboys seem rather confident about the roster in the second half of the season.

Executive VP and chief operating officer Stephen Jones spoke about the Cowboys' trade deadline activities on Wednesday at AT&T Stadium following his press conference to announce a live music event of Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks next April.

Though the Cowboys did not execute a trade before the deadline on Tuesday after acquiring defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins from the Raiders in October, Jones said there were a handful of deals that the team felt like they nearly made.

"There were some situations where we thought it could help our team and be good for us," Jones said. "It felt like maybe things were coming our way, but we're very pleased with our team."

Jones hinted that the Cowboys were looking at potential upgrades at the receiver spot with other teams, but also reiterated his confidence in the team's current receiving corps with the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and others.

And despite not being able to swing a deal, Jones stressed he feels good about where the team is and pointed to potential in-house additions like wide receiver James Washington, who Jones said is close as they continue to monitor his progress back from injury.

"We can continue to look for ways to make our team better and we will," he said. "But at the same time, we have some guys at certain positions that are going to be available to come off the IR designated to return list that can help us.

We have guys that are on the IR that can come off that as well and in particular James Washington, who's a veteran in this league… And then you never know what other opportunities might arise out there."

Aside from the trade deadline talk, Jones hit on a number of other topics as well ranging from the progress of Ezekiel Elliott and his knee injury and other injury updates to this year's rookie class and the team's chances in a wide-open NFC.

  • Jones said that he thinks that Elliott will have a "great opportunity" to play against the Packers in Week 10 after missing the game against the Bears with his knee injury and is also looking forward to getting safety Malik Hooker and guard Connor McGovern back. Jones also said he anticipates another three to four weeks before tackle Tyron Smith begins to potentially practice as he comes off his own knee injury he sustained during training camp.
  • When asked about the comparison between the 2021 draft class that included Micah Parsons' and this year's class that features tackle Tyler Smith and Sam Williams, Jones pointed to the Cowboys' ability to successfully draft and develop. "I hate to compare those things," Jones said. "The good news with both classes is that we continue with [to] draft well. That's a big key in my mind. Being consistent year in and year out is drafting well and drafting players that get on the field and that help you win football games."
  • With the Cowboys holding a 6-2 record during their bye week and holding one of the best records in the NFC, Jones acknowledged that the team is in a good spot with most of the conference struggling. "In the NFL it's close…" he said. "All it takes is a team to get hot and it may be a team that people aren't necessarily giving a lot of credit to right now that could jump up. Our job is not to worry about what others are doing. Just keep our eye on our ball and keep our eye on making our team better."
  • Finally, before the Cowboys waived defensive tackle Trysten Hill on Tuesday, Jones suggested there were attempts to find a potential deal for him, but nothing came to fruition. With the addition of Hankins and others slated to return from injury, Jones said they had to "make a tough decision from a numbers standpoint." Hill was claimed by the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Related Content

news

What O-Line Will Look Like When Tyron Returns

Despite missing their starting left tackle all season, the Cowboys' offensive line has been impressive from one end to the other. So what happens when Tyron Smith returns?

news

Cowboys Officially Waive DT Trysten Hill

The Cowboys have decided to waive defensive tackle Trysten Hill. The fourth-year pro never played more than seven games in a season.

news

RB Coach: 'Cowboys Need Both Zeke And Pollard'

Tony Pollard had a career day in the absence of Ezekiel Elliott, but the running backs coach explains why the team needs both if they're to make a run at the Super Bowl

news

Power Rankings: Cowboys Top 5 Across The Board

After a strong first half of the season, the Cowboys continue to hold their position as one of the best teams in the NFL. Where do they rank? It's right here in Power Rankings.

news

2nd Thought: Final Look At Avoiding Bear Traps

Let's dive into our Second Thought about the game and the Cowboys as a whole going into the bye week.

news

Rank'Em: Tony Pollard Runs Away With Top Spot

Plenty of heroes came out of the Cowboys win over the Bears. While Tony Pollard led the way, check out the Top 12 standouts from Sunday's win.

news

Coordinators: Building Confidence In Bye Week

The bye week has arrived, Cowboys Nation. The Cowboys sit at 6-2 at the unofficial midway point of their season with plenty to be excited about. The coordinators had their thoughts on the big win against the Bears.

news

Updates: 'Boys Optimistic About Barr, Zeke Injury

Don't miss any of the action with our daily updates: news, notes and more throughout the Cowboys' regular season and offseason.

news

Cowboys Set Timeline for Tyron Smith Return

Tyron Smith now has a timeline for potential return to the field from his knee injury, and it times up perfectly with a critical portion of the season, but what will the OL rotation be?

news

Clark Wants to Be 'LSU Damone' for Cowboys in '22

With no time to ramp up to NFL game speed, Damone Clark flashed in his debut but feels he left plays on the field as well - working hard to show his stripes going forward.

news

Spagnola: Here Is The 'Mess' We're Talkin' About

As predicted Friday, the Cowboys needed their offense to be a "mess" out there, which is exactly what they were on their way to a season-high 49 points and a win over Chicago.

Advertising