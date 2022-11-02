Stephen Jones On Why Cowboys Passed on Trades

"There were some situations where we thought it could help our team and be good for us," Jones said. "It felt like maybe things were coming our way, but we're very pleased with our team."

Jones hinted that the Cowboys were looking at potential upgrades at the receiver spot with other teams, but also reiterated his confidence in the team's current receiving corps with the likes of CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and others.

And despite not being able to swing a deal, Jones stressed he feels good about where the team is and pointed to potential in-house additions like wide receiver James Washington, who Jones said is close as they continue to monitor his progress back from injury.

"We can continue to look for ways to make our team better and we will," he said. "But at the same time, we have some guys at certain positions that are going to be available to come off the IR designated to return list that can help us.

We have guys that are on the IR that can come off that as well and in particular James Washington, who's a veteran in this league… And then you never know what other opportunities might arise out there."

Aside from the trade deadline talk, Jones hit on a number of other topics as well ranging from the progress of Ezekiel Elliott and his knee injury and other injury updates to this year's rookie class and the team's chances in a wide-open NFC.