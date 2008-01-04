Cowboys Mailbag:Adam Gordon, Morganville, N.J.

Mailbag: Reasons for Odighizuwa improvement?
That was a huge fourth-down stop by Osa Odighizuwa in the Washington game. Can we talk about the step forward he has taken this year?
We've seen Dak Prescott have similar streaks like this in the past, but something feels a little different about it this time. Would you agree? What's the reason?
Do we have a legitimate chance to get Shaq Leonard? This doesn't seem like the type of move we do in the middle of the season. But is it possible and if so, would this be a good fit?
With the struggles against the run being up the middle again, should the Cowboys look at using DeMarcus Lawrence more at defensive tackle?
At what point does the NFL world take notice of what DaRon Bland is doing and start putting him in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year?
Could we see a heavier reliance on the run game? Or do you think Mike McCarthy will continue with the hot hand and let Dak Prescott cook?
Tony Pollard excelled when coming in as that change-of-pace back behind a bulldozer in Ezekiel Elliott. So why not use Rico Dowdle as that heavy hitter and let Pollard come in behind him to do what he does best? Or is it truly just the offensive line's play that hasn't allowed Pollard the gaps to hit?
Are you concerned about the level of competition leading up to the Eagles rematch on Dec. 10? Any ideas on how we stay at a high level, regardless of the competition?
Micah Parsons was a non-factor during the Giants game with zero sacks and zero tackles. Is there something we don't know or was he being used differently?
Is Terence Steele perhaps still hampered by his ACL injury from last December?
Given the lack of production behind CeeDee Lamb, do the Cowboys feel changes are needed at the position? What can be done?