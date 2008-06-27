Cowboys Mailbag:Adam Hirschfeld, Toledo, Ohio:

Mailbag: Need to build from the inside-out?
Why does it seem like the Cowboys are always building their teams from the "outside-in" versus the "inside-out"? There is always a need for a defensive tackle and middle linebacker. There is always a group of good receivers, but no inside rushing attack.
Mailbag: Any optimism with 2023 draft class?
I know it's early, but it seems like the 2023 draft has been one of the least productive in the last few years. Is this going to hurt the future development of the team? Can you give us some reasons to be optimistic about the 2023 draft class?
Mailbag: Is locker room still on board?
Nobody cares what I think. It's really what the players in the locker room think. With McCarthy on the last year of his contract and Dak again struggling in the playoffs, is the rest of the team still on board with those two?
Mailbag: Did Cowboys make any progress in 2023?
Due to the playoff loss, it's easy to say the 2023 season as a whole was not a success, but I'm trying to determine if "progress" was made over the 2022 season, but did the Cowboys as a team make progress in 2023?
Mailbag: How close are Cowboys to top teams?
What were your thoughts from this weekend's NFC divisional round games? How close do you think Dallas is to those teams?
Mailbag: Can Cowboys keep core players intact?
This Cowboy team has the same championship-caliber core, but is it possible in today's free agent/salary cap era to retain that core intact long enough to reverse this trend? What should we expect to see?
Mailbag: Change needed in defensive philosophy?
In order to be successful, the Cowboys defense needs their offense to score a lot of points to put the opposing offense in predictable situations. So do you think this team's defensive philosophy has to change?
Mailbag: Too much pressure in the playoffs?
Is there too much pressure? Or does the team feel like it's a given that they are going to win with all the media hype? Is there a sense of entitlement? How can this nearly three-decade drought be explained?
Mailbag: Were coaches, players ready?
Isn't it obvious that the coaches never had this team ready for the game? –
Mailbag: Is McCarthy's Packers past an advantage?
Obviously, this game against the Packers features entirely different players, schemes, etc. Still, are there any advantages Mike McCarthy can bring into this matchup from his time spent with Green Bay and even his two playoff wins over the Cowboys?
Mailbag: Biggest adjustment needed for playoffs?
With the playoffs now here, what area or aspect of the team do you think needs the biggest adjustment to allow for the Cowboys to be the best possible version of themselves? I'm thinking their running game, penalties or perhaps the run defense?