Cowboys Mailbag:After hearing from Jerry Jones, do you believe he was truthful about his confidence

Jan 26, 2011 at 04:01 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

news

Mailbag: Who Replaces Randy? Evaluating LVE

Is Leighton Vander Esch making impact plays that we miss because all eyes are on Micah Parsons, and is he playing his way to a second contract with the Cowboys?
news

Mailbag: Putting The Denver Game In Perspective?

Do you think that the loss to the Broncos is a blessing in disguise?
news

Mailbag: Focusing Too Much On Turnovers? 

It seems guys are willing to run alongside, clawing at the ball, rather than just putting the guy down. Have you guys asked Coach Quinn about this? 
news

Mailbag: Should've Kept Steele At Right Tackle? 

What do you think about the decision to move Terence Steele to left tackle against the Broncos? 
news

Mailbag: Kellen Moore Coaching Rumors?

I hear rumors about Kellen Moore and the head coaching job at TCU. This sounds like Sean Payton all over again. What can Dallas do to ensure that his first head coaching job is coaching the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Mailbag: Special Chemistry? Tyron's Ankle?

I'm a longtime fan, and can't remember a Cowboys team with better chemistry or a more cohesive mix of veterans, younger guys, and likable characters. What do you think? 
news

Mailbag: Reunion With Jaylon Smith?

With the injury to Jabril Cox and the release of Jaylon Smith by the Packers, is there any chance that the Cowboys may bring him back?
news

Mailbag: L.C. At Left Tackle? Harrison Smith Foul?

If Tyron Smith indeed misses time for this ankle injury, do you think they look at La'el Collins to fill in or do they stick with Ty Nsekhe? 
news

Mailbag: Impact On Offense When Gallup Returns?

How will WR Michael Gallup's eventual return impact the offense?
news

Mailbag: La'el Collins' Role & 'Best 5' Approach?

Do you think we might see some "best 5" shuffling during the game this Sunday and beyond?
news

Mailbag: Biggest Surprises Of The Season So Far?

What other two players do you feel have been nice surprises after the first six games of the year? 
news

Mailbag: Real Trade Expectations? O-Line Rotation?

With the trade deadline coming up, do you see the Cowboys being active? 
