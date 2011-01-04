Cowboys Mailbag:Assuming Jason Garrett is hired, don't you think Jerry Jones will hire a football pe

Mailbag: Special Chemistry? Tyron's Ankle?
I'm a longtime fan, and can't remember a Cowboys team with better chemistry or a more cohesive mix of veterans, younger guys, and likable characters. What do you think?
Mailbag: Reunion With Jaylon Smith?
With the injury to Jabril Cox and the release of Jaylon Smith by the Packers, is there any chance that the Cowboys may bring him back?
Mailbag: L.C. At Left Tackle? Harrison Smith Foul?
If Tyron Smith indeed misses time for this ankle injury, do you think they look at La'el Collins to fill in or do they stick with Ty Nsekhe?
Mailbag: Impact On Offense When Gallup Returns?
How will WR Michael Gallup's eventual return impact the offense?
Mailbag: La'el Collins' Role & 'Best 5' Approach?
Do you think we might see some "best 5" shuffling during the game this Sunday and beyond?
Mailbag: Biggest Surprises Of The Season So Far?
What other two players do you feel have been nice surprises after the first six games of the year?
Mailbag: Real Trade Expectations? O-Line Rotation?
With the trade deadline coming up, do you see the Cowboys being active?
Mailbag: Assessing Micah Parsons' Progress?
Haven't heard much about Micah Parsons since he was moved to linebacker. How is he grading out at linebacker?
Mailbag: Explaining The Waivers Situation
With Brandon Knight not reporting to the Ravens, can the Cowboys claim him and re-sign him to the practice squad?
Mailbag: Wildcat QB? Give Cam Newton A Call?
Now that he's vaccinated, don't you think we should consider making Cam Newton an offer as backup QB?
Mailbag: Future Of The WR Corps? OT Depth?
Assuming the younger receivers keep producing in this offense is it becoming more evident that Michael Gallup leaves in free agency next year?