Cowboys Mailbag:Bobby Rocha, Brownsville, Texas

Mailbag: Could Turpin Boost The Passing Game?
I know this is an afterthought, but would it not have been wise to try to send KaVontae Turpin down the field to stretch the defense and open more opportunities for the other receivers?
Mailbag: Time To See Jalen Tolbert's Debut?
Could this be a week that Jalen Tolbert is active and part of the receiver rotation to help the offense get going? How did you guys think he played in the preseason and why do you think he was inactive against Tampa?
Mailbag: Did Lack Of Preseason Snaps Hurt Offense?
Do you think there is any relation to the poor offensive performance, especially in the passing game, and the fact that the top starters never played a down during the preseason?
Mailbag: Why Not Stick With The Running Game?
Why, with such a compromised receiving corps, did we not run the ball? I figured we would lean on our defense and let Zeke and Tony Pollard carry the load.
Mailbag: Biggest X-Factor vs. Tampa Bay?
What do guys think is the biggest key or matchup if the Cowboys are to beat Tampa this time around?
Mailbag: Will Dallas Win The Field-Position Game?
The defense will be relied on early in the season, and that means field position is important. How do you see the coverage teams and what are the strong and weak areas on special teams?
Mailbag: Understanding The Practice Squad Rules?
I've been wondering what, if any, is the benefit of signing a player to the practice squad first before putting them on the active roster, like Jason Peters and Cooper Rush for example?
Mailbag: Time For McGovern At Fullback Again?
Do you use Connor McGovern as the fullback and extra protection for Dak's blind side, which I think he is better suited for. What do you think?
Mailbag: What's The Ceiling For The Defense?
Regarding the defense, it seems like safety, defensive tackle and linebacker each are as strong as we could ask for. I like the upside of the defensive end position too, very deep. How good do you think this defense can be?
Mailbag: Trysten Hill Ready To Meet Expectations?
Last year, Trysten Hill returned from an ACL injury and flashed some. I've always thought if Hill could stay healthy he'd cause offenses problems. I wouldn't be surprised if he puts up numbers this season. Is this the year he meets second-round expectations?
Mailbag: Bold Cowboys Predictions For '22 Season?
Do you have any bold predictions for either the team or player?