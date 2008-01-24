Cowboys Mailbag:Brian Brewster, Springfield, Va.

Mailbag: Identifying The Potential "Trap Games"
When I look at the schedule, I always try to chalk up the "easy" wins, the games you don't have to really worry about. But which game like that do you think could be a trap?
Mailbag: How Markquese Bell Contributes in 2022?
I'm a Jersey guy, so I love seeing the positive updates for Markquese Bell. What is his realistic ceiling for this season?
Mailbag: Expecting Any Animosity From Schultz?
So with no deal in place between Dalton Schultz and the Cowboys, do you foresee any lingering animosity between the two sides this year?
Mailbag: Is More Tackles A Good Thing For Parsons?
I was noticing in your countdown the other day about Micah Parsons maybe getting more than just 64 tackles last year. Do you really think that's a good thing?
Mailbag: Has Zeke's Blocking Been Undervalued?
To me, Zeke's ability as a blocker is way undervalued. Do you agree, and why is that not of paramount value to the team?
Mailbag: Predicting This Year's Punt Returner?
I read that a bunch of candidates fielded punts during OTAs, but is there a favorite for the job at this point? And could CeeDee Lamb possibly do it again?
Mailbag: Aaron Donald vs. Larry Allen In His Prime?
I would love nothing more than to be able to see Larry Allen in his prime go toe-to-toe with Aaron Donald of the Rams. Head-to-head, who do you think wins that battle?
Mailbag: Kicking Competition? Zeke's Workload?
Besides a healthy one, what would you consider a successful season for Zeke as far as production?
Mailbag: Undrafted Rookies To Watch?
Looking forward to training camp in Oxnard. Is there an undrafted player or two who might surprise this year in camp?
Mailbag: Will The Defense Rank In The Top 10?
Could the defense be top-10 this season? I really feel like this team is on the cusp of taking a big step forward defensively coming off a relatively good season. I think the tides are turning.
Mailbag: Why Not Add More Depth At Linebacker?
Adding a veteran linebacker could really provide us with the depth we need at the position. Why not consider bringing in Anthony Hitchens or Anthony Barr to solidify the group if the price is right?