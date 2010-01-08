Cowboys Mailbag: Can Cowboys Overcome Penalties Again?

Mailbag: Are some from 2021 draft on thin ice?
Are guys like Wright, Kelvin Joseph, Jabril Cox, Semi Fehoko, Josh Ball and Quinton Bohanna on thin ice?
Mailbag: How will McCarthy handle defense?
With his focus on the offense and calling plays, will Mike McCarthy have a big role on defense, too?
Mailbag: What changes for Pollard as RB1?
Other than getting double the carries in a game, what's the difference for Tony Pollard if he's now RB1.
Mailbag: Are rules contributing to injuries?
Could some of these rules be contributing to more soft tissue injuries?
Mailbag: Position Dallas can ill afford to lose?
Other than quarterback, what position is the most valuable right now here in training camp?
Mailbag: Concern about a predictable offense?
Why should we not be concerned about some of the play-calling issues that occurred near the end of McCarthy's time in Green Bay?
Mailbag: Should Cowboys blitz more or less?
With the defense expecting to be really good again in 2023, what should the philosophy be with blitzes?
Mailbag: Any under-the-radar position battles?
We've talked a lot about position battles for starting job but what about a few that are getting overlooked?
Mailbag: Is offensive line being overvalued?
Is it possible this offensive line just isn't as good as we want or hope it to be? If not, then what?
Mailbag: Is position flexibility always a good thing?
While coaches always rave about players who can play multiple positions, should they actually focus on guys trying to be great at one spot, instead of pretty good at a few.
Mailbag: Will Everson Walls finally reach HOF?
With Chuck Howley being a Seniors Committee selection this year, does that hurt Everson Walls' chances for 2024?