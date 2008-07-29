Cowboys Mailbag: Can Felix Play Wide Receiver?

Mailbag: Is Cowboys getting a new DC a bad thing?
Well, it's not the popular point of view, but is Dan Quinn and Joe Whitt Jr. leaving that bad for this organization?
Mailbag: The most deserving award winner?
In your opinion, which nominee is most deserving of winning his respective postseason award?
Mailbag: Eagles' new coordinators a concern?
Are you concerned that Kellen Moore is now the offensive coordinator in Philadelphia and Vic Fangio is the Eagles' defensive coordinator? Those two certainly add another layer to this rivalry.
Mailbag: Is Quinn putting Cowboys in a bind?
Is this waiting game with Dan Quinn putting the Cowboys in any kind of bind, particularly in finding his replacement if he does leave?
Mailbag: Addressing need for larger linebackers?
The Cowboys did nothing to fix a thin linebackers corps even after Leighton Vander Esch was lost for the season. It seems going light at linebacker was a nearsighted way of thinking. Should fixing the situation at linebacker be a priority in the offseason?
Mailbag: Need to build from the inside-out?
Why does it seem like the Cowboys are always building their teams from the "outside-in" versus the "inside-out"? There is always a need for a defensive tackle and middle linebacker. There is always a group of good receivers, but no inside rushing attack.
Mailbag: Any optimism with 2023 draft class?
I know it's early, but it seems like the 2023 draft has been one of the least productive in the last few years. Is this going to hurt the future development of the team? Can you give us some reasons to be optimistic about the 2023 draft class?
Mailbag: Is locker room still on board?
Nobody cares what I think. It's really what the players in the locker room think. With McCarthy on the last year of his contract and Dak again struggling in the playoffs, is the rest of the team still on board with those two?
Mailbag: Did Cowboys make any progress in 2023?
Due to the playoff loss, it's easy to say the 2023 season as a whole was not a success, but I'm trying to determine if "progress" was made over the 2022 season, but did the Cowboys as a team make progress in 2023?
Mailbag: How close are Cowboys to top teams?
What were your thoughts from this weekend's NFC divisional round games? How close do you think Dallas is to those teams?
Mailbag: Can Cowboys keep core players intact?
This Cowboy team has the same championship-caliber core, but is it possible in today's free agent/salary cap era to retain that core intact long enough to reverse this trend? What should we expect to see?