Cowboys Mailbag:Carson Hodge, Milan, Mo.

With the trade deadline looming on Tuesday, do you expect the Cowboys to make any moves? What position(s) would you like to see them address? Are the Cowboys all-in this year?
The running game is averaging just 3.9 yards per carry. It's been more than a decade since they've finished under four yards. Is this an offensive line issue or a running back issue? And what's the fix?
Now that the Cowboys have played six games with the new "Texas Coast" offense, what are your thoughts on it? Is it still evolving? Or is it destined for an overhaul?
Are you concerned with how little this year's draft class is contributing? I realize it's still early and that DeMarvion Overshown would have been contributing significantly, but I still feel like this draft may have been a miss overall?
In previous seasons, the tight end was a major security blanket. You need four yards? The tight end gets you five. Dalton Schultz. Jason Witten. Last year it was the four tight ends. Where are they this year? Is it scheme?
There cannot be a Cowboys fan anywhere that is not tired of the abundance of penalties every game. What's the answer? Threats of decreased playing time? Monetary penalties?
With two potential Hall of famers in Zack Martin and Tyron Smith, Tyler Smith and Terence Steele considered above average linemen and a Pro Bowl center in Tyler Biadasz, why does the offensive line seem to be struggling?
Do you think Monday night's victory might mean that we could see more of that from Dak? Or do you think we will only get a more run-willing Dak when strictly needed? Why?
Who do you give the advantage to in Monday's game: Kellen Moore's familiarity with Dan Quinn's defense or Quinn's familiarity with Moore's offense?
I ask this while scratching my head: Is this "Texas Coast" system doing more harm than good?
I think it's fair to say that Tony Pollard didn't have a good game in San Francisco, although nobody did. But now five games into the season, how do you think he's handling the lead running back duties?