Cowboys Mailbag:Chris Jones, Grenada, Miss.:

Mailbag: A Farley Hypothetical; Drafting A RB?
If the Cowboys draft Patrick Surtain II at No. 10 and Caleb Farley drops down to No. 44, do you think they would draft him as well?
Mailbag: Robinson Suspension Affect The Draft?
With the recent suspension of Rashard Robinson, do you see the Cowboys changing their draft strategy of possibly drafting additional cornerback(s) especially in the later rounds?
Mailbag: Drafting To Fix The Run Defense?
After last year and the spate of injuries, do you think the Cowboys should keep all their draft picks or trade down to accumulate more and build depth?
Mailbag: Update On Looney? New Look OTAs?
Why do you think Joe Looney hasn't signed with anybody yet?
Mailbag: Surtain A Sure Thing? Drafting A QB?
I personally think cornerback is the position easiest to miss on. Is Patrick Surtain II a sure thing?
Mailbag: What About Edge Rusher In The Draft?
With Aldon Smith headed to Seattle, can't the argument be made that edge rusher as just as big of a need as any position on defense?
Mailbag: Can The Cowboys Wait At Cornerback?
Do you think Surtain would still be there at 15 or do you feel Dallas has decided to go with the best available player?
Mailbag: How Deep Is The First Round?
If the Cowboys trade down, how low do they go before they must consider trading out of the first round completely?
Mailbag: Use All 10 Picks, Or Trades Coming?
With 10 draft picks, do you see the team trading up for more quality starter type players?
Mailbag: LVE's Best Spot? Get Pitts Off Schedule?
Where do you see Leighton Vander Esch playing this season?
Mailbag: Can The Cowboys Get 2 First-Round Picks?
Just for fun while waiting for the draft: Do you think there's a scenario where the Cowboys trade their second-round pick to move back into the late first round to get someone?