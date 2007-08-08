Mailbag

Presented by

Cowboys Mailbag:Cindy Andrews, Silver Springs, N.Y.

Aug 08, 2007 at 07:12 AM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Mailbag: What positions could still use help?

And should we really expect much from guys coming in so late? Have there been players added after the cut-down day in recent years who went on to make a significant impact? 
news

Mailbag: Approach to filling the practice squad?

What is the philosophy and approach to filling the practice squad? Is it simply taking the next-best 16 players after roster cuts, regardless of position? 
news

Mailbag: What are expectations for Lance?

It sounds like most people are happy about the Trey Lance trade, but what should we really expect from him here?
news

Mailbag: Any cut-down day surprises coming?

Any under-the-radar guys (pet cats!) you're hoping make the roster? 
news

Mailbag: Who needs to have a good showing?

Saturday's game is the last chance for some of these young players to show us what they've got. Who will you be watching?
news

Mailbag: How does Mazi improve at the snap?

I keep reading about how Mazi Smith needs to improve his quickness at the snap, that he's getting pushed back at the line of scrimmage. Is it truly a problem? 
news

Mailbag: Loss of Overshown on special teams?

How big of an impact is the loss of DeMarvion Overshown going to be for the special teams?
news

Mailbag: Who will pick up short-yardage gains?

Are we sure that Rico Dowdle or Malik Davis can do the job? 
news

Mailbag: How did depth of defensive line play?

How do you think the guys who will make up the depth of the defensive line played? 
news

Mailbag: Anything different for second game?

Is this second preseason game approached any differently by the coaching staff? Or is it just another chance to evaluate the young guys?
news

Mailbag: Evaluating young players vs. backups?

How do you truly evaluate how good the Cowboys' younger guys can be, knowing they're facing NFL backups right now?
news

Mailbag: How close is battle for second QB spot?

Do we believe the coaching staff is protecting Rush and the battle for the second quarterback job isn't all that close?
Advertising