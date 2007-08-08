Cowboys Mailbag:Cindy Andrews, Silver Springs, N.Y.

Mailbag: What positions could still use help?
And should we really expect much from guys coming in so late? Have there been players added after the cut-down day in recent years who went on to make a significant impact?
Mailbag: Approach to filling the practice squad?
What is the philosophy and approach to filling the practice squad? Is it simply taking the next-best 16 players after roster cuts, regardless of position?
Mailbag: What are expectations for Lance?
It sounds like most people are happy about the Trey Lance trade, but what should we really expect from him here?
Mailbag: Any cut-down day surprises coming?
Any under-the-radar guys (pet cats!) you're hoping make the roster?
Mailbag: Who needs to have a good showing?
Saturday's game is the last chance for some of these young players to show us what they've got. Who will you be watching?
Mailbag: How does Mazi improve at the snap?
I keep reading about how Mazi Smith needs to improve his quickness at the snap, that he's getting pushed back at the line of scrimmage. Is it truly a problem?
Mailbag: Loss of Overshown on special teams?
How big of an impact is the loss of DeMarvion Overshown going to be for the special teams?
Mailbag: Who will pick up short-yardage gains?
Are we sure that Rico Dowdle or Malik Davis can do the job?
Mailbag: How did depth of defensive line play?
How do you think the guys who will make up the depth of the defensive line played?
Mailbag: Anything different for second game?
Is this second preseason game approached any differently by the coaching staff? Or is it just another chance to evaluate the young guys?
Mailbag: Evaluating young players vs. backups?
How do you truly evaluate how good the Cowboys' younger guys can be, knowing they're facing NFL backups right now?